Who is Mookie Betts married to? Everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Dodgers star's wife

It is always exciting to see two people as madly in love with each other as MLB star Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna Hammonds. Popular MLB player for the Los Angeles Dodgers Betts married the gorgeous Brianna Hammonds, his long-time girlfriend, in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ life partner Brianna Hammonds.

Brianna Hammonds is Mookie Betts’ childhood love

Mookie and Brianna are unquestionably one of the loveliest pairings in the MLB. The two allegedly began dating in August 2005. Rarely do couples exhibit the bond they have had since they were young.

Mookie and Brianna met in middle school. Hammonds attended Middle Tennessee State University after high school, but her course of study is unknown. Despite being reserved individuals, both like to give the world an occasional peek into their lives.

“Wedding SZN with my best friend and soon-to-be wife @briannamichelle1!- Mookie Betts

Both were excited to announce their engagement after 15 years of dating.

Mookie and Brianna welcomed their first child in 2018

On November 6, 2018, the couple welcomed the birth of their baby daughter, Kynlee Ivory.

"My Lil Bebe 😏 Kynlee Ivory Betts was born on November 6th 2018! This day is forever engraved in my heart. You’ve come into this world and have shown me what the meaning of “love” is. It’s your day baby girl so live it up! I hope you decide to walk today too 😅. Can’t wait for you to hit that milestone and so many more. I LOVE YOU KYNEE!" - Mookie Betts

Kynlee was born one month after Betts won his first World Series title with the Boston Red Sox. He now plays for the LA Dodgers.

Brianna and Mookie got engaged

The couple reportedly got engaged in 2018.

"While I’m on a quest for another ring, I’m also about to give my honey the wedding of her dreams!" - Mookie Betts

According to a few reports, Betts proposed to Hammonds at a dinner in Nashville, where he was accepting an award from former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia.

Mookie and Brianna finally tied the knot in 2021

The power couple finally married at a luxurious resort in California. Photos of the newlyweds made rounds on the internet, and the childhood sweathearts looked so much in love.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owners Billy Jean King and wife Ilana Kross, teammates Justin Turner and Joe Kelly, and many others. Two-time Grammy Award winning rapper Nelly and popular rapper Lil Wayne were also there at the ceremonies.

"Meet The Betts!!! 12/1/21 One of the best days of my life!!! @briannamichelle1 I love you and blessed to call you my wife." - Mookie Betts

Following the beautiful wedding, Betts and Hammonds traveled to their honeymoon destination of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Mookie Betts has won many titles including league Most Valuable Player, a Silver Slugger Award, and a World Series championship in the same season.

