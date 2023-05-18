Who is Nick Pivetta's wife, Kristen Pivetta? Red Sox pitcher's personal life explored

The Boston Red Sox revealed last week that Nick Pivetta will switch from the rotation to a bullpen role. Pivetta will be accessible this weekend in San Diego from the bullpen.

Pivetta was chosen by the Washington Nationals in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. After being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2015 season, he played with them through the 2020 season, making his MLB debut in 2017.

Nick and Kristen Pivetta have been in a committed relationship for many years. In 2016, Nick made their relationship official.

They got married on a beach in Maui, Hawaii, in 2019 and Kristen shared a photo of their wedding on Facebook.

Kristen Pivetta practices Yoga and meditation are practices. According to her Instagram bio, she is a yogi.

Kristen adores maintaining her mental and physical fitness, and often practices meditation alongside working out to keep her body and mind in top condition.

Nick Pivetta's early life

Nick Pivetta was born in Victoria, British Columbia and studied at Lambrick Park Secondary School. From 2009 through 2012, he competed with the Canadian Junior National Team, pitching in the 2010 18U World Championship.

He was chosen by the Washington Nationals in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft, where he was ranked as the sixth-best junior college prospect in the country by Baseball America.

He spent four years playing in the minor league system before making his major league debut in April 2017 with the Philadelphia Phillies. In August 2020, Pivetta was ultimately moved to the Boston Red Sox, where he now plays with Triston Casas.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox have agreed to terms with five players on one-year contracts for the 2023 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration: Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, and Alex Verdugo. The #RedSox have agreed to terms with five players on one-year contracts for the 2023 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration: Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, and Alex Verdugo.

Pivetta and the Red Sox settled on a one-year contract in January 2023, avoiding wage arbitration.

