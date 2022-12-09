Who owns the Padres? Meet San Diego's owner Peter Seidler

It's safe to say that Peter Seidler and his San Diego Padres are not afraid to pay up to contend for the World Series. After signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal, the proof is in the pudding.

"Breaking: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract. First reported by MLB Network, confirmed by @JeffPassan" - ESPN

Peter Seidler founded a private equity firm, Seidler Equity Partners, in Marina del Rey, California. In what began as a small family equity firm, the firm now holds more than $3 billion in assets worldwide. The team has now expanded globally, with teams in both the US and Australia.

The California native earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Virginia and his MBA from the University of California.

Baseball has always been in Seidler's blood, as he is the grandson of Walter O'Malley, the man who brought the Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1958. The current chairman and lead investor of the San Diego Padres, Peter, his uncle Peter O'Malley's sons, Kevin and Brian, and Ron Fowler purchased the Padres from John Moores for $800 million in 2012.

"Mets owner Steve Cohen is widely considered a folk hero for acting as a fan first, as an owner second. It’s time we start putting Padres owner Peter Seidler alongside Cohen in these discussions. Nobody better." - Danny Vietti

Seidler is 62 years old and reportedly has a net worth of $3 billion. His brother, Tom, is the Senior Vice President of the San Diego Padres. Peter Seidler is married to yoga instructor Sheel Seidler and is a father of three children - two daughters and one son.

Peter Seidler and the San Diego Padres' commitment to winning

Since taking the reigns of the Padres, the O'Malley ownership group has never shied away from making a big trade or signing the biggest free agent in the market. In recent years, the Padres have signed or traded for the likes of Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Josh Hader.

During the 2022 trade deadline, the Padres pulled off one of the biggest trades of the decade by acquiring Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. On August 2, 2022, Josh Bell and Juan Soto were traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit.

SELL THE WHITE SOX @HashTagWhiteSox I can’t get over the fact that Peter Seidler (owner of the Padres) already having Machado, Tatis for 300 million + having his GM trade the farm for Juan Soto, still showed up, offered more than anyone for Aaron Judge, offered on Abreu, then landed Bogaerts for 200 million+ (1/2) I can’t get over the fact that Peter Seidler (owner of the Padres) already having Machado, Tatis for 300 million + having his GM trade the farm for Juan Soto, still showed up, offered more than anyone for Aaron Judge, offered on Abreu, then landed Bogaerts for 200 million+ (1/2)

"I can’t get over the fact that Peter Seidler (owner of the Padres) already having Machado, Tatis for 300 million + having his GM trade the farm for Juan Soto, still showed up, offered more than anyone for Aaron Judge, offered on Abreu, then landed Bogaerts for 200 million+ (1/2)" - @HashTagWhiteSox

