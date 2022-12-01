Who is Xander Bogaerts' wife? Meet Jarnely Martinus

As the MLB free agent window continues to roll on, Xander Bogaerts and the star-studded shortstop class will continue to wait to see where they play next season. The loaded infield class includes Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. While there is a chance that all players will return to their former teams, there is potential for this class to reshape the MLB.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The speculation among agents who don't represent Xander Bogaerts is that he's going to do very well, given that he's coveted by a lot of teams -- and they're predicting a final deal total that'll be many tens of millions of dollars more than the final Red Sox offer in the spring. The speculation among agents who don't represent Xander Bogaerts is that he's going to do very well, given that he's coveted by a lot of teams -- and they're predicting a final deal total that'll be many tens of millions of dollars more than the final Red Sox offer in the spring.

No matter where Bogaerts signs, he and his family will never have to worry about money ever again. As only the fifth Aruban player in MLB, Bogaerts will take the title of the richest deal for an Aruban-born player.

Xander and his wife, Jarnely Martinus, both grew up in San Nicolaas, Aruba and began dating in 2013. A former first-place runner in the 2013 Miss Aruba competition, Jarnely finished her studies in EPB and vocation studies in economics at Colegio EPI.

The couple does a fine job of keeping their private life out of the public eye, yet there is only so much that celebrities can do to avoid the limelight. Jarnely's social media accounts are private, allowing minimal followers to track her posts and photos. Though there are several pictures of his loved ones on Xander's Instagram account, there are rarely photos of him and Jarnely.

Where will Xander Bogaerts land in free agency?

While Xander has drawn interest from several teams, the San Diego Padres have made waves this week by reaching out to agent Scott Boras to see if Bogaerts would consider a position change. While it remains unclear where they would like him to potentially play on defense, the murky situation with disgraced star Fernando Tatis Jr. has the Padres attempting to think outside the box.

Bogaerts is tabbed for a potential in deal in the range of a six-year, $168 million deal. The contract would have an average annual value of $28 million, which is in line with what most have thrown out there.

