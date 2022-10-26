Xander Bogaerts: Top 5 destinations for Red Sox favorite and AL Gold Glove award finalist in free agency

Xander Bogaerts' contract situation will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. The Boston Red Sox shortstop has been a pillar on the organization's roster for a decade. Boston fans will find it tough to see one of their favorite stars depart. That is, if he does decide to leave.

There is a plethora of talent available in the free agency market, especially in shortstop positions. Bogaerts will join Trea Turner (LA Dodgers), Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins) and Dansby Swanson (Atlanta Braves) to test the market.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith MLB Shortstops, wRC+ leaders

Xander Bogaerts, 139*

Trea Turner, 132*

Carlos Correa, 128*

Francisco Lindor, 124

Bo Bichette, 122



"MLB Shortstops, wRC+ leaders Xander Bogaerts, 139* Trea Turner, 132* Carlos Correa, 128* Francisco Lindor, 124 Bo Bichette, 122 *can become free agents after '22 season" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

Will Xander Bogaerts move on from the Boston Red Sox after a decade with the franchise?

Xander Bogaerts smiles with teammates in the dugout during a game at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts will have a list of contract offers. He is an elite hitter and top-tier defensive shortstop. There will be a long list of suitors for his services.

#5 New York Yankees

Many great players made the high-pressure move from the Boston Red Sox to the rival New York Yankees. Johnny Damon, Roger Clemens and Wade Boggs all had success shifting from Boston to New York.

The Yankees have had difficulty in the shortstop position. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was brought in to plug the gap but has been inconsistent all season. DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Gleyber Torres have also had stints at shortstop.

After another disappointing finish to the season, the Yankees will look to make changes. Rumors are that the club are not interested in adding a bona fide shortstop. However, it seems like the one piece they are missing to accomplish their goal of World Series no. 28.

#4 Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are rumored to be interested in almost every high-profile free agent on the market. The club has cleaned house and removed a ton of veteran players in exchange for young prospects. That strategy, however, has translated to losses. The Cubs have failed to win more than 75 games in the past three seasons.

Ownership is now under pressure to make some big offseason moves. The Cubs have the budget and the attraction of a big market like Chicago to offer free agents. They will definitely chase one of the top available shorts to build their franchise around.

#3 Boston Red Sox

Don't count the Red Sox out just yet. Red Sox management have been low-balling Xander Bogaerts over the past season but nothing is definite just yet. He is a fan favorite in Boston and the only remaining players from the glorious World Series winning 2013 and 2018 teams.

Of all the players on the Red Sox roster that played 40 or more games, he led the team in batting average, hits, walks and runs (tied). He finished second in the lineup in OBP and stolen bases.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Xander Bogaerts leaves the game to a standing ovation, it could be his last game in a Red Sox uniform.

Xander Bogaerts leaves the game to a standing ovation, it could be his last game in a Red Sox uniform. https://t.co/GLC4zlyLQ7

"Xander Bogaerts leaves the game to a standing ovation, it could be his last game in a Red Sox uniform."

Make no mistake, Xander Bogaerts will be a huge loss for the Red Sox. The shortstop has been one of the most consistent players in Boston and deserves a big payday.

#2 Atlanta Braves

With Dansby Swanson set to become a free agent, the Atlanta Braves are in dire need of a solid shortstop. They are rumored to be circling around Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner as possible replacements. The team is stacked with elite pitching talent, but the offense could use some work.

The team came close to consecutive World Series appearances this year but fell just short after losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. If Bogaerts is serious about winning, Atlanta may just be the place for him.

The Braves were one of the hottest teams in the league toward the latter stages of the regular season. They won a whopping 101 games in 2022 and will be considered one of the favorites for the pennant in 2023.

#1 LA Dodgers

The 2022 LA Dodgers were one of the most expensive teams ever assembled in MLB history, and somehow still couldn't get past the NLDS. Once again, the talented lineup fell short in what turned out to be a disappointing postseason. With Trea Turner becoming a free agent, expect the Dodgers to spend big to upgrade their infield.

Manager Dave Roberts worked with Xander Bogaerts during his time with the Boston Red Sox. The two have a close relationship. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Dodgers took a gamble and offered Bogaerts the massive contract he has been holding out for.

The Dodgers have reached three World Series since 2017. They are legitimate contenders every season. If Bogaerts is serious about a World Series ring, he will have to consider a move to the West Coast.

