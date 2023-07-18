Who is Quinn Priester? Pirates young pitcher gets hammered in MLB debut

Quinn Priester, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his Major League Baseball debut last night. Priester was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Introducing Quinn Priester.

Priester was born in 2000. He attended Cary-Grove High School in Cary, Illinois. Quinn played baseball and football, and in 2018 he was a member of the Cary-Grove squad that won the 6A state championship in football.

Fall ball

Additionally, Priester caught a touchdown pass in the championship game. He received the Illinois Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year honor. He pledged to play baseball for Texas Christian University in college.

Quinn Priester's debut with Pirates

On June 10, Priester agreed to a $3.4 million contract with the Pirates. He was sent to the Gulf Coast League Pirates after signing. The Pirates brought him up, and on July 17 he made his major league debut.

RETWEET THIS for a chance to win these baseballs signed by Endy Rodriguez and Quinn Priester!

His big league debut came with some difficulty as the Pittsburgh Pirates were trounced 11-0 by the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park in the first clash of a three-game series.

Quinn Priester's MLB debut turns sour, as Pirates suffer another loss

In 5 1/3 innings of work, Pittsburgh starter Quinn Priester (0-1) surrendered seven runs, seven hits, two strikeouts, and two walks. Through three innings, Priester was flawless, and eight of his nine outs came on ground balls.

