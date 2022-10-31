Who is Reagan Bregman? Meet Alex Bregman's wife

Alex Bregman has solidified his place as one of the best young hitters on the Houston Astros. Although we watch Bregman on the field every night, not much is known about the third baseman's personal life.

Today, we are going to take a look at Reagan Bregman, the wife of the Houston Astros star, and learn a little bit about her.

According to HoustonCityBook.com, Reagan Bregman was born Reagan Howard in Louisiana in 1994. Her dad was an oil and gas executive, which caused Reagan and her family to move around a lot.

They initially lived in the southern USA and the Caribbean before moving to Newfoundland, Canada, where she spent most of her childhood. The cold and windy island of Newfoundland is a far cry from the hot deserts of New Mexico, where her husband Alex Bregman grew up.

Reagan eventually moved to Houston to attend Texas A&M University. She began dating Bregman and took up jobs at Fortune 500 companies like Google and Oracle, traveling around the country. She eventually moved back to Houston, where Bregman played. The two met through a mutual friend in the Houston area.

The two had plans to wed in early 2020. However, their original date was pushed back due to the Covid-19 situation. The pair rescheduled and were finally married in December 2020. The ceremony was a lovely celebration for family and friends that took place at Reagan's family home in Katy, Texas.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Knox Samuel Bregman, in early August 2022.

Bregman is over the moon for Reagan, telling People Magazine ""She cares: she's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal. She's hardworking, smart and she literally does everything for me. She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy."

Alex Bregman looks to make waves in 2022 World Series

At the relatively young age of 28, Bregman has already appeared in three World Series. His home run off of Zach Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game three of the World Series might be a sign of things to come from Bregman.

