Who is Rebekah Graf? Former MLB star Cole Hamels spotted getting cozy with actress after split from wife

Cole Hamels appears to be enjoying his retirement. The former MLB pitcher was recently spotted kissing Rebekah Graf in an Instagram video, sparking rumors that the pair might have struck a romantic relationship.

Graf was born on July 27, 1982, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Ray High School and then graduated from the University of Texas, where she majored in theater arts.

Graf works as a film and television actress and is prominently known for her role in the 2018 biopic "The Dirt."

According to reports, Graf dated fellow actor Josh Duhamel in 2019. However, it appears that she is in a relationship with former MLB star Hamels, but there has been no confirmation.

Hamels had been married to Heidi Strobel since 2006 and they have two children together. However, reports claim that they have split and gone their separate ways. Strobel has not included the lefty in any of her Instagram posts since January 2020, leading to further speculation that they are no longer a couple.

Cole Hamels' MLB stats and career honors

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Cole Hamels in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft. He made his major league debut for the team on May 12, 2006, against the Cincinnati Reds.

Hamels played 10 seasons with the Phillies, winning the World Series in 2008 and the World Series MVP award as well. He then joined the Texas Rangers in July 2015 and spent just under four years with the franchise.

In July 2018, Hamels signed for the Chicago Cubs and had a two-year sojourn with the team. He also played one year with the Atlanta Braves in 2020.

Since then, Hamels had a brief stint in the minor leagues. However, he drew curtains on his baseball career earlier this month.

Across 15 seasons in the MLB, Hamels played 423 games and finished with 2,560 strikeouts and 767 walks in 2,698 innings. He earned four All-Star honors, but the highlight of his career was the World Series win with Philadelphia in 2008.