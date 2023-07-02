Who are the top pitchers in the 2023 MLB Draft? Ranking top 5 prospects

The 2023 MLB draft is coming up soon and a lot of pitchers will be selected. MLB farm systems are always looking to stock up on young arms, and the draft is one of the best places to do that. Over 20 rounds, several hurlers will find new homes.

At the top of the 2023 MLB draft, the premier talents will be taken off the board. With this year's class being pretty deep and full of talent, teams have their pick of elite prospects.

Best pitchers in the 2023 MLB draft

5) Hurston Waldrep

Hurston Waldrep helped Florida reach the College World Series final and emerged as one of this draft's best pitching prospects. The right-handed pitcher projects to be a mid-first-round selection at the draft.

4) Chase Dollander

Chase Dollander was a star for Tennessee this season, ranging into the College World Series. He showed his electric stuff every night out and looks to be a potential top-10 selection with a quick path to the majors.

3) Noble Meyer

Noble Meyer is coming out of high school, but many expect him to be one of the first pitchers off the board come draft night. It's rare to see a pitcher of his caliber coming out of high school, but he is that good.

2) Rhett Lowder

The ACC pitcher of the year and CWS top seed Wake Forest's best pitcher figures to go off the board pretty early in the 2023 MLB draft. Rhett Lowder was excellent this year and features some of the best stuff in the country.

1) Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is a top 2023 MLB Draft prospect

Paul Skenes took the country by storm in the College World Series. He's been called the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole. He's a strong candidate to go first overall and is MLB Pipeline's number-one prospect in the draft pool, beating out top position players Dylan Crews and Wyatt Langford.

