Who is Willson Contreras' wife? Who is Andrea Villamizar?

Willson Contreras has just signed a five-year contract with former rivals the St. Louis Cardinals. The team had an opening with Yadier Molina retiring and they opted to fill it with the former Chicago Cubs backstop. Chicago isn't that far from St. Louis, but it will still constitute a move.

However, it won't just be the star catcher on the move. His wife will be with him, too. She and the newest Cardinal have been married for four years now.

The two tied the knot officially in 2018. Their ceremony was in early May. The ceremony was in Chicago, as that was the team he came up with and played all seven seasons of his career with.

Currently, there's very little information available on his wife, whose name is Andrea Villamizar. However, she is from Venezuela, the same country that Contreras plays for.

She was born in 1994, which makes her about 28 now. Her husband is 30 years old, so he is a bit older than she is.

She's a very private person. She is likely only known for being her husband's partner as she prefers to keep out of the limelight and would probably do the same if she was in a different situation.

How much does Willson Contreras make now?

Willson Contreras had an All-Star season last year. He was expected to be a trade deadline target for many contenders, but that didn't happen. He entered free agency and quickly nabbed a strong contract.

He signed with St. Louis for five years and $87.5 million. That translates to about $18 million AAV, though the yearly totals do change each year.

In terms of total value, the new Cardinals catcher has the second-largest contract for a catcher. He sits behind JT Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Willson Contreras waving goodbye to Cubs faithful

From an AAV perspective, only Realmuto, Salvador Perez and Yasmani Grandal make more money. He parlayed an appearance in last season's All Star Game to an incredible payoff this offseason.

He is one of the top backstops in all of baseball and Willson Contreras finally has the contract to back that up.

Poll : 0 votes