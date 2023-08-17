Who won the Little League World Series game last night? Full list of results and scores from August 16

The 2023 Little League World Series kicked off on Wednesday in Williamsport, with a thrilling display of youth baseball talent. Eight teams took the field on the tournament’s opening day, vying for the chance to advance in the double-elimination competition and secure a spot in the next round.

Who won the Little League World Series games last night? Scores and results from all games

Panama beats Czech Republic 4-0

In a dominating performance, Panama’s team from Santiago de Veraguas secured a 4-0 victory over Europe-Africa from Brno, Czech Republic. Omar Vargas emerged as the hero for Panama, hitting a grand slam and striking out 12 batters in a combined no-hitter. Panama now advances to face Latin America (Venezuela) in the next round.

Panama top performer:

Pitcher Omar Vargas: 12 Ks, 4 RBIs

Metro wins over Mountain 3-1

Meanwhile, Smithfield, Rhode Island’s Metro team secured a 3-1 victory over Henderson, Nevada’s Mountain team. Despite only managing one hit, Rhode Island’s Connor Curtis delivered an impressive performance on the mound, striking out 15 batters. The Metro team will face the Southeast region in the next round.

Metro top performer:

Connor Curtis: 1 hit, 15 Ks.

Japan Defeat Cuba 1-0

In a low scoring pitchers duel, Japan edged out Cuba 1-0, with Hinata Uchigaki’s excellent pitching securing the win. The victory sets Japan up for a clash with Mexico in the next round, while Cuba faces off against the loser of the Caribbean versus Australia matchup.

Japan top performer:

Hinata Uchigaki

Southwest overcomes Mid-Atlantic 2-1

The Southwest region (Neeville, Texas) overcame the Mid-Atlantic region (Media, Pennsilvania) with a 2-1 win, propelled by DJ Jablonski’s standout pitching performance. Southwest advances to face Midwest region, while the Mid-Atlantic team prepares to take on the loser of the Northwest versus New England contest.

Southwest top performer:

DJ Jablonski

As the Little League World Series unfolds, these early matchups have set the stage for an exciting journey towards crowning the 2023 champion. Stay tuned for more action and updates as the young athletes showcase their skills on the diamond.

