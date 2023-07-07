Who won the MLB All-Star Game last year? 2022 Midsummer Classic results, explored

The American League continues to rule the MLB All-Star Game. By hitting back-to-back home runs in the 2022 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton helped the AL win 3-2. The win meant the AL has now won the All-Star Game a staggering nine times in a row.

In the fourth innings, Stanton, the All-Star Game MVP, smashed a two-run, 457-foot home run off Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin. The following hitter, Buxton, responded with a 425-foot rocket of his own, giving the AL a lead they would not give up.

Ronald Acua Jr. and Mookie Betts hooked back-to-back hits to start the game, giving the NL the early advantage. Paul Goldschmidt, the first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, added some flare to his MVP-caliber first half with a single home run later in the first inning.

Stanton, a native of Southern California, made a powerful swing in the bottom of the fourth innings to blow that lead away. Buxton quickly came back with the winning home run.

From then, the AL pitching staff took over. A procession of AL pitchers dominated after Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan had a difficult first inning, holding the NL hitless for the following six innings till Austin Riley doubled in the eighth.

Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays started things off with three strikeouts in the second innings, while Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians closed it up with three more in the ninth.

MLB All-Star Game moments from 2022

The most exciting moment was provided by Andres Gimenez. After Jose Altuve left the game, Cleveland's second baseman entered the AL starting lineup.

Gimenez initiated a jaw-dropping double play with a behind-the-back flip to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson in the middle of that difficult first inning for McClanahan. Mookie Betts stopped to give Gimenez a fist bump because he was so amazed.

Jackie Robinson was honored before the game began by Denzel Washington, and Mookie Betts then led the audience in wishing Rachel Robinson a happy 100th birthday.

