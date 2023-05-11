Why did Bo Jackson sniff a porcupine’s butt? Exploring sports icon’s bizarre remedy for medical condition

Bo Jackson is a former professional football and baseball player from the United States and the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in two major North American sports.

Jackson has a terrible case of hiccups, and he has been hiccuping continuously since July 2022.

Appearing on the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" show, Jackson said:

"I've had the hiccups since last July. I believe that at the end of this week, I will undergo a medical procedure to try to fix it. I'm sitting up at the hospital while the doctor pokes, shines lights down my throat, and probes me in every way possible to determine why I'm having these hiccups."

He replied emphatically "hell no" when asked if doctors had found the root of his problem before citing some examples of his desperate situation:

"I have done all that — alarm me, hydrate topsy turvy, smell the a- - of a porcupine, it doesn't work."

SB Nation @SBNation Bo Jackson tried to cure year-long hiccups by sniffing a porcupine’s butt trib.al/HoX0b16 Bo Jackson tried to cure year-long hiccups by sniffing a porcupine’s butt trib.al/HoX0b16

Bo Jackson's awards and achievements

In the year 1962, Bo Jackson was born in Birmingham, Alabama. He excelled in all sports from a young age.

Jackson chose to attend Auburn University on a football scholarship despite the fact that the New York Yankees selected him in the MLB draft in 1982.

Jackson was presented with the American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award in 1986 by Awards Council member and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. At Auburn, Jackson had 45 total touchdowns (43 rushing and two receiving) and 4,575 all-purpose yards (6.6 yards per carry).

Jackson's greatest year was 1989, with his work acquiring him Elite player status. At Auburn, Jackson earned letters in all three sports, but football was where he made the most impression. In 1983 and 1985, he was named a consensus All-American running back twice.

