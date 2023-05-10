What happened to Bo Jackson? Legendary NFL RB suffering from serious medical condition

When Bo Jackson did not turn up to failed to turn up to an event for his alma mater Auburn, there were concerns raised if there was some issue between the two of them. Now, it has turned out that it was not the case.

Even though Auburn fans will be heartened that their star pupil has not turned their back on them, concern will remain after they know the real reason. As it turns out, Jackson could not attend the event, as he's suffering from a health condition.

As he said, since the last year, he has had a case of hiccups. He will undergo a medical procedure to correct the issue at the end of this week. He said that as doctors were running tests on him, he could not be at the event.

It has been an uncomfortable experience for the star running back, as recounted by Bo Jackson himself. Apart from his health problems, he has been poked, probed and examined in every way possible.

Bo Jackson's legendary college career

The former NFL running back is known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. He played both football and baseball professionally.

He was named a baseball All-Star in 1989. Jackson was selected first overall in the NFL Draft in 1986 and won the Pro Bowl four years later. Bo Jackson remains the only player in American sports history to have been named the All-Star in two different sports.

However, as great as his professional career was, it was as a college footballer that he really shone first. That's why he's inextricably linked to Auburn. Playing for the Tigers, he amassed 4,575 all-purpose yards and 45 total touchdowns, 43 rushing and two receiving, with a 6.6 yards per carry average.

He was thrice named First-Team All-SEC: in 1982, 1983 and 1985. He was a Consensus All-American in 1983 and 1985 and won the Heisman Trophy in 1985, too

For his achievements, Auburn retired his No. 34 jersey, becoming one of only three players to be honored that way in programme history. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

So, it was jarring to see him miss an event related to the university where he's universally loved and adored. However, with his real condition now known to the general public, he will need the Tigers faithful to pray and wish for his speedy recovery.

