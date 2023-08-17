Why does Bob Melvin call Fernando Tatis Jr. a witch? Padres manager reveals star's possible nickname 

The San Diego Padres defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday night to win two of three games against the top club in the AL. Fernando Tatis Jr. electrified a sold-out Petco Park crowd by stealing home in the seventh inning, while major league ERA leader Blake Snell threw six excellent innings.

The play characterized Tatis precisely; it was the ideal fusion of baserunning skill and instinct.

FERNANDO STOLE HOME 🤯 #BringTheGold - padres

Bob Melvin, the manager of the Padres, stated:

"I kid with him that he's a witch and he rides his broom around the bases," Bob Melvin said of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis Jr.'s successful steal marked the eighth consecutive home steal in franchise history and the first since Travis Jankowski achieved it in August 2016. Tatis recalled another memorable home steal from his professional career, which took place during his time with High-A Fort Wayne in Bowling Green.

Fernando Tatis Jr. stole 2nd base, advanced to 3rd on an errant pickoff throw by Cionel Pérez and then stole home. Padres lead #Orioles 5-2 in the 7th.

Fernando Tatis Jr. stats and playing style

Fernando Tatis, a 6 ft 3 in, 217 lb (1.90 m, 98 kg) shortstop, is well known for having a variety of skills and is sometimes referred to as a five-tool player. With an average sprint speed of 29.3 feet per second throughout his first three seasons and a ranking in the 98th percentile of all MLB baserunners in 2020, Tats is one of the quickest players in baseball.

Tatis has made significant strides in his defensive prowess as well. Initially criticized for his inconsistency in making routine plays as a shortstop, he transitioned to right field in 2023 and has since gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league. Tatis Jr. has captured the attention of fans and critics alike, solidifying his position as one of baseball's most captivating and exciting stars.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the Baseball needed. This is his ESPN Cover Story by Jeffpassan - espn

ESPN ranked Tatis as the most entertaining MLB player in 2020.