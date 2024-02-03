“Why you buy my jersey?” - Royals' Maikel Garcia teases Ronald Acuna Jr. as Braves star and his brother add 20+ MLB jerseys to collection

Atlanta Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. recently went shopping for MLB jerseys in a New York store along with his brother, Luisangel Acuna. The duo bought more than 20 MLB jerseys as part of their shopping spree. Meanwhile, while at it, they also delighted a fan who recognized Acuna in the store and got a signed Braves' jersey.

MLB's Instagram handle recently uploaded a video of his shopping. In the clip, Acuna Jr. talks about various All-Star players whose jerseys he wants to add to his collection.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Royals' infielder Maikel Garcia jokingly commented asking why Acuna Jr. bought his jersey.

“Why you buy my jersey?” he wrote in the comments section.

Which jerseys were bought by Ronald Acuna Jr. and his brother?

Ronald Acuna Jr. bought jerseys for:

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers home 2024) Juan Soto (Yankees home pinstripe 2024, Padres home pinstripe 2023) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners City Connect 2023, white 2024, white 2023) Aaron Judge (Yankees home pinstripe 2023 and 2024) Mike Trout (Angels home 2024, red alternate 2023) Mookie Betts (Dodgers home 2024, City Connect 2023) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres road brown pinstripe 2023, City Connect 2023, home pinstripe 2024) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals home 2024, baby blue 2023) Luis Arraez (Marlins home 2024) Adolis García (Rangers home 2023) Maikel Garcia (Royals home 2024)

Luisangel Acuna bought the jerseys of:

Mookie Betts (Dodgers home 2024, City Connect 2023) Manny Machado (Padres alternate digital camo 2023, road brown pinstripe 2023, home pinstripe 2024) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays home 2024) Ozzie Albies (Braves home 2024) Francisco Lindor (Mets blue 2023, home pinstripe 2023 and 2024) Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves alternate blue 2023, home 2024)

That's quite the collection the duo has assembled, featuring lots of MVPs, Rookie of the Year, and World Series rings.

More about Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother

Luisangel Acuna was signed as an international free agent by the Texas Rangers on July 2, 2018, for a $425,000 bonus.

He played his first full season at 19 years of age in 2021 at Low-A Down East and posted a .749 OPS, including 12 home runs and 44 stolen bases across 111 games.

The following season, he played 91 games between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. However, he struggled in his first stint at Double-A, with a .651 OPS in 37 games.

Despite that, he did enough to make it to be ranked 71st overall in MLB Pipeline entering the 2023 season. On July 29, the Rangers dealt Acuna to the New York Mets for Max Scherzer against cash considerations.

