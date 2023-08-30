Why did Fernando Tatis Jr. fashion custom-made cleats against Cardinals? Padres fan favorite's latest tribute explored

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who is aware of the significance and uniqueness of the occasion when his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., made baseball history while playing for the Cardinals, celebrated the success of his father on Monday night.

Tatis Jr. wore custom cleats that paid homage to April 23, 1999, the night his father hit two grand slams in the same inning, a feat that is still unmatched, as the Padres started in right field and batted fourth in their series opener against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s latest Jordan cleats are a tribute to when his dad hit two grand slams in one inning for the Cardinals in '99

23 x 23

The gray Air Jordan 1s that were transformed into baseball cleats for the shoe's construction were employed in the creation of the cleats by artist Nick Drbal. They have a burst of color to stand out thanks to red laces and a red Nike swoosh.

The artwork on the sneaker's body features pictures of Tatis Sr. wearing a road gray Cardinals jersey on the night he made history at Dodger Stadium.

Fernando Tatis Jr. brought out the perfect footwear for the first game in St. Louis.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s overview

Fernando Tatis Jr., a 6-foot-3, 217 lb (1.90 m, 98 kg) shortstop, is regarded as a five-tool player because of his array of skills. Among Padres batters who qualified for the leaderboard in 2021, his batting average of.282 was the highest.

With an average sprint speed of 29.3 feet per second throughout his first three seasons, he is one of baseball's quickest players, ranking in the 98th percentile of all MLB baserunners in 2020.

FERNANDO STOLE HOME

Tatis Jr.'s defensive heroics, according to detractors, serve as a diversion from his inconsistent performance on simple opportunities. One of baseball's most captivating star players, he has received praise and in 2020, ESPN named him the most entertaining MLB player.