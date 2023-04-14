Why is MLB The Show 23 so laggy? Potential fixes and changes for a better in-game experience

When MLB The Show 23 hit shelves on March 28, the video game drew positive reviews almost immediately.

Despite the jam-packed features and revolutionary gameplay style, some fans have complained about lagging within the game, particularly when their avatars are throwing pitches.

Today, we are going to look into why the game has been laggy for some users, and what you can do to remedy these issues so that you and your friends can enjoy the best gameplay experience possible.

ButlersPicks😎🖐🏻🖐🏻⚾️ @DT_Butler_o_21 Mlb the show 23 started out great 8-0 ranked and 11-4 two of them from lag out losses in co-op ranked !!! Mlb the show 23 started out great 8-0 ranked and 11-4 two of them from lag out losses in co-op ranked !!!

The main reason why MLB The Show 23 might be so laggy is because of a poor network connection. With the game allowing players to compete against other users around the world, internet connectivity issues will always present a challenge.

However, even after establishing a firm connection, some users still encounter issues with MLB The Show 23. Another issue that may be adding to a laggy gameplay experience stems from the game server.

A good place to start is by resetting your console. Although the game is available on Xbox One and PS4, most users have been using the version compatible with Xbox S/X, the PS5, or PC. To restart your console, simply press and hold the "on" button for two seconds.

Software updates are also a good idea when encountering lag. To update, PS and Xbox users alike can navigate to Settings > Select system software > Select system software update.

Another reason for the inhibited performance could be that the game's data cache is full. To reset the data, MLB The Show 23 users should go to Settings, then to "Select Manage app cached data", where players can select the relevant game files that they want to delete.

Finally, if you’re still encountering lag within the game, check if the game is updated. PlayStation studios occasionally updates the game to keep up with relevant trends. To update, users should select the game from the console menu, where an option to update should present itself.

MLB The Show 23 continues to be one of the most popular games ever despite some issues of lag

The game has come a long way since Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz graced the cover of the inaugural edition back in 2006. The 2023 version features Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Although instances of lag are frustrating, the game has been well received by most users and includes some of the most up-to-date and realistic gameplay that the series has yet to produce.

