Why was Pete Alonso called out? Mets slugger’s basepath blunder gets Astros out of a jam

New York Mets were in a prime position to take a early lead against the Houston Astros until Pete Alonso's poor baserunning. With the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning, The Mets' best power hitter stepped up to the plate, instantly electryfying the atmosphere. His miniscule hit resulting in a double play is something that virtually nobody expected.

This is game between two of baseball's best teams could have been swung on this call. Going off the basepath happens rather rarely in MLB, especially from a veteran player. Alonso was clearly trying to block the catchers throw as much as he could, but he went just a tad too far.

Talkin' Baseball shared a video of the player, including the exasperated reaction from Buck Showalter.

"Pete Alonso is called out here for running out of the base path and the Mets hit into a double play" - Talkin' Baseball

Despite protestations from Alonso and Showalter, this call was upheld and the tenor of the game was immediately changed. Getting into this position was a huge boost for the Mets, but failing to capitalize on it is a crusher. It gave the Astros momentum at a time they absolutely should not have had any.

The New York Mets need Pete Alonso at his best to beat the Houston Astros

It is no secret the Mets have failed to live up to expectations so far this year, but Alonso has exceeded them. Other than time that he missed with injury, he has been one of the game's best offensive players in 2023. With rivals like the Braves, Phillies and currently, the Astros, they need Alonso healthy and ready to go.

Considering this happened in the bottom of that same inning, the Mets are going to need their offensive stars.

Alonso is better known for his swing than his baserunning, and it cost the Mets big in this important game.

