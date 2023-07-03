Why is Pete Alonso called Polar Bear? Exploring the origins of Mets star's unique nickname

Pete Alonso, the first baseman for the New York Mets, has gained a reputation as a modern-day legend among baseball players. His standout performance at the 2021 Home Run Derby solidified his status, earning him a cult following among Mets supporters and the famous moniker "Polar Bear."

The nickname "Polar Bear" was given to Alonso by Todd Frazier, a fellow Home Run Derby victor, during spring training in 2019.

In an interview with reporters in 2019, as reported by The New York Post, Pete said that another well-known baseball player gave him the nickname "Polar Bear."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Todd Frazier. You look like a big, stinking polar bear", he commented during spring training.

Pete remembered, "And then it just kind of stayed".

"Todd Frazier is a loudmouth from Jersey, in case any of you guys don't know. He tells it to his face. Though I adore that dude. He is a fantastic teammate. He is, nevertheless, quite a character. The clown is him. but I'm positive he gave it to me."

Subway Series, in the Bronx… run it back. LFGM - polarpete20

Noah Syndergaard also contributed to the nickname, dubbing Alonso "Pete the Polar Bear" after the Mets' victory in a series with the Nationals.

Pete Alonso's career with New York Mets

In 2019, Pete Alonso made his debut in Major League Baseball as the starting first baseman for the New York Mets on Opening Day, which took place on March 28. Alonso wasted no time making an impact, as he hit his first major league pitch against the Washington Nationals.

When you're finally done with finals and you and the boys straight ragin - polarpete20

Alonso's early career performances were exceptional. He recorded 11 extra-base hits in his first 10 games, becoming the first player in MLB history since 1900 to achieve this feat. No player had ever recorded more than nine extra-base hits in their first 10 games before.

Alonso broke the National League record for the most home runs by a rookie before the All-Star break on June 22 when he hit his 26th home run. He later tied Aaron Judge on September 27 for the most home runs by a rookie in MLB history, hitting his 52nd home run of the year.

During the arbitration round, Alonso and the Mets reached an agreement on a $14.5 million compensation for the 2023 season. Alonso became the second-fastest player to 150 home runs when he blasted his 150th career home run against the Miami Marlins.

Poll : 0 votes