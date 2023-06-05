Why was Roger Craig called 'Humm Baby'? Uncovering the story behind Giants manager's nickname

Veteran pitcher Roger Craig, who led the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series, passed away on Sunday. Craig was 93.

Craig oversaw the San Francisco Giants for eight seasons, helping them win the National League pennant in 1989. On Sunday, the team's website confirmed his passing. His relatives said that his sickness was brief.

Right-handed pitcher Roger Craig, a lanky 6-foot-4 player, pitched in three World Series for the Dodgers in the 1950s and one for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. Roger used the catchphrase "Humm baby" to encourage hustle from his players when leading the Giants to the 1989 N.L. pennant. Craig also taught his pitchers to throw the split-fingered fastball.

Roger Craig assisted in the resuscitation of the baseball term "Humm Baby" along the road, which is used on the bench and in the infield to encourage pitchers to add more "mustard" to their fastballs. Due to his joyful and inspiring demeanor, Craig earned the nickname "Humm Baby" and contributed to the San Francisco Giants' rise to fame in the 1980s.

Craig led the Giants from 1985 through 1992, posting a record of 586–566. He held San Francisco records for the most games managed (1,152) and victories (586) at the time of his departure. However, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy have since eclipsed those totals.

Roger Craig as a coach and manager

After the 1966 season, Craig gave up pitching and returned to the Dodgers, first as a scout and then as manager of Double-A Albuquerque.

Buzzie Bavasi, the former general manager of the Dodgers, chose Craig as the first pitching coach of the young San Diego Padres in 1969. Craig served as the Padres' mound instructor for four years. Craig's 1979 squad significantly regressed, with a dismal 68-93 record. Jerry Coleman, a former Yankee second baseman who was then the Padres' radio voice, took Craig's position when the season ended.

The Tigers won the World Series (against the San Diego Padres) and the American League pennant in 1984 after a fast 35-5 start. The widespread attention Craig garnered enhanced his standing as one of baseball's best pitching instructors and a proponent of the split-finger fastball. Craig moved to his ranch in San Diego County. Nevertheless, after the Detroit front office turned down his request for a pay raise for 1985. He didn't retire for the entire baseball season.

