Ranking the 3 greatest running backs in San Francisco 49ers history

Many quality running backs have done their thing for the San Francisco 49ers since the franchise was founded back in 1946.

Names like Hugh McElhenny, Johnny Strzykalsi, Tom Rathman, Garrison Hearst and J.D. Smith stand out. And don't forget about guys like Delvin Williams, Wendell Tyler and Ken Willard. The list goes on and on.

The 49ers are well-known for quarterbacks such as Joe Montana and Steve Young, as well as wide receivers Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens. But a lot of the team's running backs from the past were fun to watch, too.

San Francisco 49ers' top 3 running backs of all time

#1 - Frank Gore

If you’re a younger fan, you might only know about Frank Gore’s stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

But before that, he was a beast during his time as a Niner. Gore rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight of his 10 seasons with the team.

He is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher and ranks third in NFL history behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton with exactly 16,000 rushing yards.

Gore recently announced his retirement after signing a one-day contract with San Francisco.

#2 - Joe Perry

It’s hard to believe that the late, great Joe Perry went undrafted in the 1948 NFL Draft. Apparently, no one knew he was going to turn out to be a Hall of Fame running back.

As a member of the 49ers, Perry was a part of the famous “Million Dollar Backfield,” which also included Y.A. Tittle, Hugh McElhenny and John Henry Johnson.

“The Jet” led the league in rushing yards twice and rushing touchdowns once. He was the first player to ever rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. He was also named the United Press International NFL MVP in 1954.

#3 - Roger Craipg

Drafted by the 49ers in the second round (49th overall pick) of the 1983 NFL Draft, Roger Craig played eight seasons with the team.

The former Nebraska standout had quite the career for San Francisco, making four Pro Bowls and being named the league’s 1988 Offense Player of the Year.

More importantly, Craig teamed with Joe Montana and co. to help lead the Niners to three Super Bowl victories during the 1980s.

In 1985, he became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards during the same season.

Craig ranks third in franchise history in both rushing yards (7,064) and rushing touchdowns (50).

