Why is the Toronto Blue Jays game delayed? Canadian team hosts special ceremony before start

The Toronto Blue Jays will lock horns with the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of their series on Saturday, July 1. The game was initially set to start at 3:07 PM ET but the first pitch has been delayed due to a special ceremony at the Rogers Center.

The Blue Jays are the only Canadian team in the MLB and the team held a citizenship ceremony ahead of their contest against the Red Sox at their home stadium.

Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser was present at the Rogers Center to welcome several of the county's newest citizens.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Blue Jays host a Canadian citizenship ceremony ahead of their game against the Red Sox this afternoon. The Blue Jays host a Canadian citizenship ceremony ahead of their game against the Red Sox this afternoon. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/IA9uMJ5VGb

The ceremony was initially set to conclude at 3:00 PM ET, however, the event extended its time schedule. This eventually postponed the start of the Blue Jays vs Red Sox game.

MLB 2023 season: Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Game 2 preview

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently fourth in the AL East with a 45-38 record. John Schneider's side heads into Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox on a three-game win steak.

Toronto managed a comeback 2-1 series win against the San Francisco Giants before crushing the Red Sox 5-0 on Friday. The Blue Jays will be hoping to continue their impressive run against the struggling Red Sox on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, are fifth in the AL East with a 41-42 record thus far. Alex Cora's side is winless in its last five games and will be hoping to put an end to their dreadful run over the past week. However, stopping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and co. won't be an easy task.

Game 2 between the Blue Jays vs Red Sox will be telecast live on MLB.TV. Fans who don't have access to cable can live stream the match on Fubo TV.

