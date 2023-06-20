Why was Wil Myers Designated For Assignment? Former All-Stars recent struggles explained

Wil Myers has been Desiganted For Assignment by the Cincinnati Reds after just 37 disappointing games. Myers' offense has fallen off a cliff in 2023 to the point where the team could no longer keep him on its big league roster. While there is still a chance he returns to its minor league system, that seems unlikely. Given his history, another team will likely be willing to take a chance on him.

Myers has hit for a batting average of .189 in 2023, while recording only three home runs. This is not what the team was hoping for when it acquired him. The former Rookie of the Year was supposed to deliver consistent offense and veteran leadership, but failed in his attempt. Thankfully, it is early in the season and neither side will feel the affects of this departure for too long.

The Cincinnati Reds announced that Myers was Designated For Assignment on Twitter.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. The #Reds today returned from a rehab assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment OF Wil Myers. https://t.co/AMdSsloXaY

It may have taken three successive roster moves, but Myers' time with the team seems to be at an end.

What teams will be interested in adding Wil Myers after being Designated for Assignment?

The long-time San Diego Padres slugger will likely have his fair share of suitors once he becomes a free agent. A team could attempt to trade for him, but that seems unlikely. If a team like the Padres or New York Mets think they can sufficently improve his swing, he will be a target. Any team with an underperforming offense should put in a call.

Padres fans are already hopeful for the potential reunion.

Wil Myers When all hope was lost.One man returned and saved the San Diego Padres season……That man?Wil Myers https://t.co/VjbCDyHxJt

After being Designated for Assignment, Wil Myers could become a game changer for another MLB team. At least, that is what prospective fans are desperately hoping for.

