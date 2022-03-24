Will the LA Dodgers join the race to acquire Oakland Athletics star LHP and RHP?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to expand their bullpen. After losing Max Scherzer, who went undefeated in 2021, to the New York Mets in a high-profile trade, the Dodgers are in the market to beef up their rotation.

The pitching staff for the Dodgers last year was incredible. Their starting rotation was 73-24. It seems that one of the best pitching teams in the National League is now looking to build even more on their past success.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Teams in discussions with the A's say Oakland currently is focused on trading LHP Sean Manaea, and is waiting to decide how to proceed with RHP Frankie Montas.

"Teams in discussions with the A’s say Oakland currently is focused on trading LHP Sean Manaea, and is waiting to decide how to proceed with RHP Frankie Montas." - @ Ken Rosenthal

Will the Dodgers make a play for Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas?

Some reports say that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be one of the many teams interested in acquiring left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea and right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics recently re-signed both arbitration-eligible starters and are now looking to move the rights of both players to willing buyers around the league.

With yesterday's re-signing, Sean Manaea is now the most highly valued player on the Oakland Athletics. That likely will not last for long though.

AthleticsPR @AthleticsPR The A's agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino and outfielder Ramón Laureano, on one-year contracts for the 2022 season, avoiding arbitration with all of their remaining arbitration-eligible players.

"The A's agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino and outfielder Ramón Laureano, on one-year contracts for the 2022 season, avoiding arbitration with all of their remaining arbitration-eligible players." - @ AthleticsPR

Sean Manaea is a decent pitcher. He has racked up a career .386 ERA in his six seasons with the Athletics. However, having several high-profile left-handed starting pitchers in Clayton Kershaw, David Price, and Julio Urias, it seems as though the Dodgers may not be the willing buyers that some are currently making them out to be.

Has the loss of Max Scherzer left a hole in Los Angeles' rotation?

Perhaps Frankie Montas would be a better option. With the departure of Max Scherzer, the Dodgers now have more left-handed starters than they do right-handed ones. They may very well also be interested in acquiring a pitcher who is no stranger to the bullpen and can play a very versatile role on a team where the staff slowly seem to be aging.

Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics

For now, however, it seems as though Los Angeles is content enough with the value and quality of their pitching staff, even after the departure of Max Scherzer. The destination, therefore, of Manaea and Montas remains uncertain. It has certainly been an offseason full of exciting and surprising transactions that have put players on teams and in situations we never imagined. It is hard to see how this will be different.

