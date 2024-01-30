"Winning rings, just like his dad" - Fans celebrate as Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's son Charlie wins junior baseball tournament

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 season. It seems like he has passed on the winning traits to his young ones after his son won in his own league of his own.

In a recent Instagram post, his son, Charlie, won the division championship in a junior baseball tournament. Freeman posted glimpses from the event, including a game-changing moment of the game that helped his son win a ring, which he flaunted in the last picture.

As soon as the post hit Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section, comparing Freeman's winning trait to that inherited by his son.

"Winning rings just like his dad," one fan said.

Freddie Freeman's Dodgers have assembled a super team

Freddie Freeman will be looking forward to a big season after the club spent over a billion dollars to assemble a super team.

Starting with signing two-way phenom and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal. Not only that, 97% of his contract value is deferred, giving the Dodgers a good chance to build a competitive roster.

Next in line were Ohtani's fellow countrymen and Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was signed to a 12-year, $325 million deal. This would allow the Japanese duo to frontline the starting rotation for the foreseeable future of Dodgers.

Not stopping there, they acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster their starting rotation. They also onboarded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a two-year deferred contract.

The Dodgers, who were already star-studded, just saw a major upgrade this offseason with the team being recognized as a super team by fans and analysts.

Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract ahead of the 2022 season. The seven-time All-Star and former NL MVP will be joined by other former MVPs Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani at the top of the lineup. It remains to be seen how many rings can the All-Star trio accumulate during their tenure with the Dodgers.

