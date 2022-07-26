Create
"Wish he’d play for the Sox right now" "He's a bench player I hope" - Boston Red Sox slugger Trevor Story confirmed for 2023 World Baseball Classic but recent struggles has fans doubting his qualifications

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Nathan Borkowski
Modified Jul 26, 2022 08:38 AM IST

Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story announced that he would play for Team USA in 2023, but fans were lukewarm about the news. Story has struggled this season with the Boston Red Sox, hitting for a batting average of just .221 and 15 homers. Hearing that he will be representing the United States at the 2023 World Baseball Classic has fans nervous.

News of Story's inclusion in this international tournament was reported by Fox Sports on Twitter.

Trevor Story will join Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic 🇺🇸⚾️ https://t.co/SldOaVrMAM

Trevor Story was the biggest acquisition the Boston Red Sox made in the offseason, and many fans are disappointed with the results. While he has not been a bad player, fans were expecting better from the former Colorado Rockies star.

Now, fans of Team USA hope that Story can elevate his game even further while representing his country. Based on these reactions, though, they are not very confident in that happening.

@MLBONFOX Wish he’d play for the Sox right now
@MLBONFOX He's a bench player I hope.
@MLBONFOX As the water boy?

While Trevor Story is not one of the top superstars in the MLB, he is still a good player. If he is able to adjust and overcome his current issues, he could be one of the top players on Team USA. But there aren't many who see that happening.

@MLBONFOX Who let him on the team
@MLBONFOX bros a bench bat surely
@MLBONFOX That pine is gonna be waaaaarm 🔥🔥🔥
@MLBONFOX 😆😆😆we have no chance, he stinks!!!
This guy is mid twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…
We’re cooked twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
IM SO SCARED 😦😦😦😦 twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

The World Baseball Classic is an annual tradition that Trevor Story is likely excited to participate in, even if fans aren't excited for him.

Can Boston Red Sox slugger Trevor Story improve in time for the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Previously, Trevor Story has been a bonefide MVP candidate. He is a two-time All-Star. While things have still not clicked in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, there is reason for optimism. Story was tasked with being one of the best players on a team with playoff aspirations. This pressure could have easily damaged his confidence.

If he is able to end this MLB season well and help the Red Sox into a playoff position, that confidence will be restored.

By nearly every offensive metric, this has been the worst season of Trevor Story's career. It is far more likely that he will be able to regain his All-Star form sooner than this becoming his new norm.

Trevor Story will be representing his country at the World Baseball Classic in 2023. This is an achievement to be proud of, as many dream about playing for their country growing up. Story will also have the unique opportunity to prove many fans wrong while attempting to win a championship for his country.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

