"Wishing you were here dada" - Blake Snell's partner Haeley celebrates son's first month while Giants ace prepares for rehab in Las Vegas post-injury

For Blake Snell, the past several months have been a whirlwind. After winning the 2023 NL Cy Young Award, the pitching ace entered a protracted free agency. Moreover, the month of May marked the birth of his first son, Kaedyn, with partner Haeley.

Snell's free agency eventually ended in March with a two-year deal with the Giants, just a week before the beginning of the MLB season.

When he made his debut, Snell's rustiness showed, and the Seattle native went 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA before landing on the IL with a left adductor strain on June 2. This was just days after the birth of Kaedyn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent upload on her Instagram, Haeley marked the completion of one month since the birth of her son. The father was absent, busy in the midst of a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

Trending

In one of the comments, Snell, missing his family, replied with hearts. In response, Haeley wrote:

"Wishing you were here dada", ostensibly speaking on behalf of their son.

Haeley replying to Blake's comment on her post (www.Instagram.com/haeleyryane)

Both natives of Washington State, Snell has been dating Haeley since 2022. Before meeting Snell, Haeley was an inside sales representative for the Chicago Bulls.

Additionally, she has also worked in marketing and event planning for the Russell Wilson Passing Academy, and has done some modeling work as well.

A first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, Blake Snell made his debut with the club four years later, in 2016. In 2018, the southpaw led MLB in wins with 21 and ERA, with a figure of 1.89. On account of the masterful performance, Snell won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award.

Expand Tweet

As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Snell pitched to a league-best 2.25 ERA to complement his 14-9 record. Although his start to the season with the Giants was indeed sluggish, there is a prevailing notion among experts that he will return to form when he comes back from injury.

Blake Snell eyes a gradual return to action

Even Blake Snell admitted that missing out on spring training contributed to his negative early-season showing. Now, the 31-year-old has taken aim at his team, claiming that they are rushing him back from injury. He told the San Francisco Chronicle:

“I haven’t felt like me yet. It’s ‘All right, c’mon, we need you, we need you, we need you.’ It’s not like, ‘Let’s get him right.’ And then I have to deal with it.”

As a new father, Snell likely wants to resume a sense of normalcy, both for himself and his growing family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback