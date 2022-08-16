"With all that offense they can’t go on a run" "Padres really traded away their whole farm system to lose to the Marlins" - San Diego Padres fans show their anguish following shutout loss to Marlins

The San Diego Padres lost in tragic fashion to the Miami Marlins earlier today. San Diego ultimately got shutout, and it seems that they cannot find their spark this second half of the season. Despite trading for multiple stars at the trade deadline, the Padres offense has looked dead the past two weeks.

As one might be able to guess, the game was very quiet from the Padres side of things. The team as a whole registered five hits for the day, and did not look competitive at the plate. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara earned his 11th win of the season after throwing seven shutout innings, regestering seven strikeouts.

essmithsd @essmithSD @Padres Imagine getting shut out by the MARLINS LMAO @Padres Imagine getting shut out by the MARLINS LMAO https://t.co/ZIslUgjSXI

Padres starter Joe Musgrove picked up his sixth loss of the season, although it was not a bad outing. Over six innings, Musgrove gave up three earned runs and struck out five batters.

nysportsfan69 @NickEsp63783063 @Padres Musgrove hasn’t gotten a win since June 23 he was 8-0 now he’s 8-6 @Padres Musgrove hasn’t gotten a win since June 23 he was 8-0 now he’s 8-6

The Marlins scored two early thanks to a solo shot by rookie J.J. Bleday and a sacrifice fly by Lewin Diaz. They then picked up one more in the sixth with an RBI single by catcher Jacob Stallings.

Since the trade deadline on August 2nd, the San Diego Padres have a 5-7 record, which is mediocre at best. However, this stretch saw the Padres get shut out for 23 consecutive innings. It also saw San Diego lose five straight to the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nad Remllov @Padsfan4life84 @Padres Going to lose to Cabrera tomorrow too. This team can’t go on a winning streak. 5-7 since the deadline. No way they make playoffs @Padres Going to lose to Cabrera tomorrow too. This team can’t go on a winning streak. 5-7 since the deadline. No way they make playoffs

Nad Remllov @Padsfan4life84 @Hova5019 @Padres Yep. With all that offense they can’t go on a run. Of course once again we will miss out @Hova5019 @Padres Yep. With all that offense they can’t go on a run. Of course once again we will miss out

Keith Hicks @No1PadresFan @Padres Well, clearly the Padres are far from ready to win or even make it to the world series, so as per the usual, ill say it since no one else will, Until next season!!!! @Padres Well, clearly the Padres are far from ready to win or even make it to the world series, so as per the usual, ill say it since no one else will, Until next season!!!!

With the National League West division title basically out of play, the Padres will have to fight for a Wild Card spot. Although they currently have one, they could potentially lose it if they stay cold during this last stretch.

The San Diego Padres need to find their spark

San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals

The Padres have been overall disappointing since their epic trade deadline where they got multiple stars. They first landed four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. They then acquired rising superstar Juan Soto and All-Star Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Lastly, they got utility player Brandon Drury, who is having a breakout season this year.

However, many are starting to question if these trades are even worth it after the Padres' recent stretch. This is especially true after superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for PED's, and is now suspended for the rest of the season.

¡PEEster! @PieroAyala5 @Padres Padres really traded away their whole farm system to lose to the Marlins @Padres Padres really traded away their whole farm system to lose to the Marlins😂

San Diego gave up the majority of their prospects to obtain these stars. Will they end up regretting it in the long run? As of right now, however, the San Diego Padres have one of the most threatening lineups in the MLB.

