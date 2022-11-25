The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in signing Carlos Rodon in the off-season. They're looking to build upon an already solid starting rotation. Alongside Rodon, they've also been in talks with Justin Verlander and Japanese star Kodai Senga.

Jameson Taillon and Pablo Lopez have also garnered interest from the New York Yankees. Taillon became a free agent at the end of the season. He's been a great middle-of-the-road starter for the Yankees. Lopez, who they almost landed at the trade deadline, has been great for the Miami Marlins.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/11/24/yan… Aaron Judge remains Yankees’ top target but Yanks are in contact with Verlander, Rodon, Senga plus top SS and other OF (in here: which ones they can continue to pursue if Judge returns, and which are contingencies) Aaron Judge remains Yankees’ top target but Yanks are in contact with Verlander, Rodon, Senga plus top SS and other OF (in here: which ones they can continue to pursue if Judge returns, and which are contingencies)nypost.com/2022/11/24/yan…

Their top priority remains to re-sign Aaron Judge. However, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is confident in the team's ability to sign other players after signing Judge.

New York Yankees fans would love to add another quality starter to their rotation. They want their team's starting rotation to be one of the most dominant rotations in the league. They're particularly excited at the chance to sign Carlos Rodon.

"Would love to see them get Rodon. He would be worth 2 picks and IFA money it would cost," one fan explained.

"Please come through CashGod," said another.

Jersey John @calmerthan_you @JonHeyman Signing a top tier starter would give the Yankees the best rotation in the game top to bottom. If Hal is actually serious about spending what it takes to win, this would go a long way toward that goal, assuming Judge is back and they also sign a legitimate LF with contact skills. @JonHeyman Signing a top tier starter would give the Yankees the best rotation in the game top to bottom. If Hal is actually serious about spending what it takes to win, this would go a long way toward that goal, assuming Judge is back and they also sign a legitimate LF with contact skills.

Some fans are just worried about the team signing Aaron Judge. Without Judge, the team is significantly worse off. There's no other player on the market doing what he can do offensively.

Other fans think that signing a good arm alongside Judge is just what the team needs. They're ready for their team to win a World Series. They're sure the team will contend for a World Series with those two additions.

Carlos Rodon would be an excellent fit for the New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

Carlos Rodon is one of the more underrated pitchers in the league. He led the league in FIP (fielding independent pitching) and SO9 (strikeouts per nine). In 31 games, he accumulated a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts.

Many around the league argue that Rodon's fastball is one of the best pitches in all of baseball right now. In 2021, his fastball was considered the best pitch in baseball as it saved 26 runs.

He averaged 96.3 mph on his fastball, which was the third-highest of any left-handed starter. He's looked great since coming off of the Tommy John surgery he had in 2019. He's back to throwing well over 100 innings a season.

Adding Rodon to their rotation would make the New York Yankees a dangerous team coming into the 2023 season.

