4X All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts said a heartfelt farewell to Boston Red Sox fans on Monday as he left for the San Diego Padres.

A decade-long affair with the Red Sox came to an end on December 8 when the Padres and free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts reached a long-term contract. In an emotional Instagram post to Red Sox fans, Xander reflected on his time with the MLB franchise from 2013 to 2022 and wrote:

"Dear Red Sox Nation - Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)! It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball."

"There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible. Thank you to the Red Sox for taking a chance on a young kid from the island of Aruba. Thank you to all the coaches, athletic trainers, managers and front office folks who I have crossed paths with over the course of 14 years."

He expressed his gratitude to Red Sox:

"Every single one of you impacted my life in more ways than one and helped me develop into the player I am today. And lastly, to every player that took the field with me in a Red Sox uniform, I say thank you."

"Thank you for being great teammates and friends. So many of you taught me what it means to be a professional on the field and off the field. Thank you, Boston. Until we meet again!"

Apparently, the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract.

Xander Bogaerts glorified the San Diego Padres while criticizing the Boston Red Sox

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 28: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides safely into second base with a double against Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at the Rogers Centre on June 28, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

During Xander Bogaert's introductory press conference, the Boston Red Sox were criticized by the star shortstop for lacking the winning mindset that his new team, the San Diego Padres exhibits.

Xander, in particular, discussed the postseason atmosphere at the Padres' home stadium in 2022 and contrasted it with Red Sox fans' lack of enthusiasm during the regular season.

“It was a great run. But this is a different challenge, one I’m looking forward to. This team wants to win. … You could see the fans in the postseason, how electric it was, and something we obviously didn’t have (in Boston) this year.”

"Xander Bogaerts is excited to play with this team in front of the #FriarFaithful!" - Bally Sports San Diego

MLB fans are excited to see what Xander has in store for the Padres.

