"Y'all got Soto, Bell, Hader and Drury just to lose to the Rockies" "Imagine having this super team and losing to the rockies" - San Diego Padres fans furious following loss to the Rockies despite mega trade

It appears that the new and improved San Diego Padres might have hit a small bump in the road today. Despite recently acquiring multiple All-Stars, they lost 7-3 to the Colorado Rockies.

The game started off quietly, with both teams holding each other scoreless in the first two innings. The Rockies then struck first, thanks to a Ryan McMahon two-run RBI double in the top of the third. Colorado then exploded for four in the fifth due to a two-run RBI double by Jose Iglesias and a three-run blast by McMahon.

San Diego then attempted to spark a comeback by scoring two in the sixth and one in the ninth. However, it was not enough, as the Rockies won by four.

Padres ace Joe Musgrove gave up the majority of the damage, giving up six earned in 4.2 innings pitched. Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland earned his seventh win this season, tossing 5.2 and giving up two earned.

This loss deeply hurt the San Diego Padres, who had one of the most fruitful trade deadlines in history. They acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader, first baseman Josh Bell, utility player Brandon Drury, and rising superstar Juan Soto. Their lineup is now stacked, and yet they could only put up three against the Colorado Rockies.

It is safe to say that San Diego fans were angry over this loss to Colorado. During a time where every win holds importance, these losses could hurt them further down the stretch.

These final months are going to be very interesting to see how they play out for the Padres. After the trades, they should be in good hands. However, is it enough to be better than the first-placed Los Angeles Dodgers?

Can the San Diego Padres give the Dodgers a run for their money?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 'Top Dogs' in the National League this season. They are currently the second team to reach 70 wins, having a 71-33 record this year. They are 11.5 games ahead in the National League West, with the Padres being in second place.

The Dodgers are easily one of the best teams in the MLB this season, making it difficult for the Padres to top them. However, the team is well prepared with this new group of stars joining the squad. The new stars, along with franchise cornerstone Fernando Tatis Jr. (who is expected to return from injury), could lead to the dethrowning of the Dodgers as the division kings.

It will be interesting to see what the San Diego Padres can do in these final months of the season.

