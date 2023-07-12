Yandy Díaz was the lone American League starter who skipped batting practice before Tuesday's 3-2 National League victory at the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

The reason was Diaz's attempt to catch up on sleep and ease the anxiety that comes with anticipating the birth of his first child.

“Right now, my head is spinning," Diaz said. "But I’m happy I came.”

In his first at-bat in the midsummer classic, the Tampa Bay Rays slugger proved he didn't need it by hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller in the second inning.

Diaz did not board the plane to Seattle with the rest of his Rays colleagues on Sunday night because his wife, Mayisleidis, would give birth to their son, Yandy Jr., on Wednesday. Diaz chose to remain in St. Petersburg to care for his wife instead.

Tampa Bay Rays have developed into one of the league's most thrilling teams

With the help of players like Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz and Shane McClanahan, the Tampa Bay Rays had a successful start to this season. At 58-35, they are in first place in the American League East.

Despite losing some early-season momentum, they still retain a two-game advantage over the Baltimore Orioles. Additionally, they have a seven-game advantage over the Toronto Blue Jays.

This group has everything it needs. They have excellent pitching, batting, speed and defense. Tampa Bay is sixth in the league with a average of .259. The Rays' pitching staff is the best in the league, with opponents hitting only .227 off of them. This team will be challenging to defeat in a series. They have a superb manager in Kevin Cash and a lineup full of skill.

