Yankees to acquire Nolan Arenado from Cardinals; Cubs to land Pablo Lopez in blockbuster trade | 5 bold predictions for MLB in June 2025

It is time to make some bold predictions for MLB now that the calendar has flipped to June. This is typically when the baseball season heats up, and standings will get more important to follow as well.
Making bold MLB predictions comes with some risk, but there are already some storylines that are developing. Here is a look at five things set to happen throughout the league in June.
5 bold predictions for MLB in June 2025
Yankees acquire Nolan Arenado from Cardinals
The New York Yankees need a new starting third baseman, and they are going to be aggressive in June. Veteran Nolan Arenado is currently with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he would be a perfect fit in New York.
Arenado would have to waive his no-trade clause, but he would make that move to join a loaded Yankees roster. If you are looking to make bold predictions for MLB, this is a great place to start.
Cubs land Pablo Lopez in blockbuster trade
The Chicago Cubs are sitting in first place of the National League Central Division, but their starting rotation is a complete mess. Justin Steele is out for the season with an injury, leaving the Cubs shorthanded.
Pablo Lopez is a perfect trade candidate for the Cubs, but he will come with a hefty price tag. Chicago has the assets to make a deal, and the Cubs will get Lopez in a blockbuster trade.
Aaron Judge belts 15 home runs
Aaron Judge enters the month of June with 21 home runs, and he is also hitting .398 on the season. With the weather heating up, Judge is going to get even better.
Look for the Yankees slugger to have the best month of his career as he belts 15 home runs in June.
Diamondbacks to fire manager Torey Lovullo
The Arizona Diamondbacks were expected to be a World Series contender in 2025, but they enter June with a record of 27-31. Manager Torey Lovullo has an offense that is putting up runs, but he has done a poor job with his pitching staff.
The schedule for the Diamondbacks gets tough in June, and things are going to get worse in Arizona. One of the bold predictions for MLB in June is the Diamondbacks firing Lovullo.
Roman Anthony makes Red Sox debut
Looking at top prospects is another way to make bold predictions and the Boston Red Sox have a ton of young talent. Look for the Red Sox to make a big splash in June as they promote Roman Anthony in the next few weeks.