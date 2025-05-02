Yankees land Luis Robert Jr. amid Cody Bellinger struggles; Cubs add Sandy Alcantara in blockbuster trade | 5 bold predictions for MLB in May 2025

Major League Baseball is wildly unpredictable, which is why making bold predictions about what could take place is a difficult task. There are a number of different factors that could change the landscape of the league in the matter of days or weeks.

From wild blockbuster trades to surprising performances the game is unpredictable and always moving. It might be difficult to give a bold prediction with 100% accuracy, however sometimes there are indicators that could signal something significant that could happen.

Here's a closer look at 5 bold predictions across MLB for May 2025

#1 - Yankees trade for Luis Robert Jr.

When it comes to bold predictions, the New York Yankees seem to always be mentioned. It's clear that the Yankees need to improve in a number of areas, however this bold prediction has the Bronx Bombers landing Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox.

The team has had limited production from Cody Bellinger so far this season, not to mention inconsistent play from Jasson Dominguez. Luis Robert Jr. could not only benefit at the plate from a change of scenery but his defense would be a major boost for the Yankees as they look for another World Series run.

#2 - The Atlanta Braves sit atop the NL East at the end of the month

Remember when the Atlanta Braves were looking like of one the worst teams in the league? Well, things have changed and the Braves have picked in up in recent weeks, something that their division rivals might not what to hear. There is a real chance that this momentum continues and the Braves find themselves ahead of the Phillies and Mets for the division lead when May wraps up.

#3 - Chicago Cubs bolster their pitching rotation with Sandy Alcantara

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most potent lineups in baseball, however, if they want to be legitimate World Series contenders, they need to boslter their rotation. Enter Sandy Alcantara, who could find himself in Chicago sooner rather than later. As the top pitcher on the trade market, this bold prediction sees the Cubs unloading some of their top prospects to get a deal done.

#4 - Seattle Mariners finish May with the best record in baseball

The Seattle Mariners have been playing incredible baseball and have shot to the top of the division standings, however, why does it have to stop there? The Mariners have posted an 8-2 record in their last 10 games and don't look like they are stopping any time soon. It might not surprising to see the Mariners own the best record in the league by the time May comes to an end.

#5 - The New York Mets offload Starling Marte

It's quite clear at this point that Starling Marte's best years are behind him. So far this season, Marte has posted a .173 batting average with a pair of homers. At 36-years-old, there is nothing wrong with the two-time All-Star seeing a decline in his abilities.

That being said, the New York Mets have World Series aspirations and Marte has provided nearly nothing for the club this season. The Mets have reportedly been open to eating some of Marte's salary to get a deal done. It would might not be a bold prediction to say that Marte's clock is ticking in New York, what might be bold is that it could be done before the end of the month.

