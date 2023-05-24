New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and supermodel wife Hannah Jeter sat courtside as the Miami Heat hosted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals.

The couple attended the game weeks after the birth of their fourth child, Kiaus.

The former Yankees infielder and his wife sat together at the Kaseya Centre in Miami as the cameras spotted them. Derek Jeter was accompanied by one of his former teammates, Alex Rodriguez, who was sitting close to Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Hannah wore a black T-shirt and light-blue denim jeans, Jeter wore a basic white button-down shirt and dark-blue pants. Ivanka Trump, PGA champion Brooks Koepka and actor Jeremy Piven were among the celebrities present to watch the Celtics avoid a sweep with their 116-99 victory over the Heat.

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah welcomed their fourth child

Hannah and Derek got engaged in 2015 and were married in 2016. Now, they have four kids together. In addition to their existing family of three daughters, they welcomed their first son earlier this month. Derek announced the birth of his son, Kiaus Green Jeter, on May 8. Kiaus was born on May 5.

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, with their daughters

“Regardless of how your day went at work when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile,” Jeter said.

After having three daughters and a son with his wife, Hannah Jeter, Derek Jeter has embraced his role as a father. Two years before hanging up his baseball cleats and retiring, in 2012, the former New York Yankees player fell in love with Hannah.

