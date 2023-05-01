Yankees May Schedule: Key Games and what to expect from the Bronx Bombers

It's been an inconsistent roller coaster first month for the New York Yankees. Fans have been disappointed by the team's first month of the regular season as the team has struggled to maintain an identity and a sustained level of quality of play. Through April, the Bronx Bombers produced a 15-14 record, and while this is above .500, it is far from the start that many around the MLB expected.

Not only has the team struggled to perform at the powerhouse level many expected, but they have also been ravaged by injuries. The Yankees have had to endure a plethora of All-Stars hitting the IL, including Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson.

Unbelievable... Aaron JudgeGiancarlo StantonCarlos RodonLuis SeverinoHarrison BaderJosh DonaldsonFrankie MontasJonathan LoáisigaTommy KahnleLou TrivinoJake BauersBen RortvedtScott EffrossLuis GilUnbelievable...

"Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader , Josh Donaldson, Frankie Montas, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tommy Kahnle, Lou Trivino, Jake Bauers, Ben Rortvedt, Scott Effross, Luis Gil, Unbelievable..." - @AndujarRBW

Luckily for New York, the calendar has turned to May and they can look forward to potentially righting the ship. While the team is yet to make a decision on whether reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge will hit the IL, they should start to see some of their injured stars return.

Both Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon have begun a throwing program, with Severino completing a 44-pitch bullpen session on Friday, with Rodon throwing 22. While both pitchers are a few weeks away from returning, this is a positive trend for both players.

The New York Yankees should see their roster continue to improve throughout May as their players return to the lineup. There is a realistic chance that Harrison Bader will return to the lineup this week, with Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton potentially returning at the end of the month.

YankeesFanEarl @YankeesFanEarl Swallow your pride. DFA Donaldson and Hicks. Volpe Peraza DJ Gleyber Rizzo infield rotation. Get Judge Stanton and Bader back and add in a LF at the deadline. This team can still be fixed. Swallow your pride. DFA Donaldson and Hicks. Volpe Peraza DJ Gleyber Rizzo infield rotation. Get Judge Stanton and Bader back and add in a LF at the deadline. This team can still be fixed.

"Swallow your pride. DFA Donaldson and Hicks. Volpe Peraza DJ Gleyber Rizzo infield rotation. Get Judge Stanton and Bader back and add in a LF at the deadline. This team can still be fixed." - @YankeesFanEarl

A look at some of the New York Yankees' key matchups in May

While the Yankees will be seeking to win every game this month, there are a few key matchups that could play a factor in the overall standings at the end of the season.

May 5 - 7, 11 - 14 vs. Tampa Bay Rays: The Tampa Bay Rays are dominating the American League East, and if New York wants to close the gap in the division, they will need to chip into the Rays' lead. The Bronx Bombers currently sit 8.0 games behind Tampa Bay for the division crown.

May 15 - 18 vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Another key rival in the American League East is the Toronto Blue Jays. The teams will play one series in May, which could not only affect the race for the division crown but play a major factor in the AL Wild Card seeding at the end of the year.

May 23 - 25 vs. Baltimore Orioles: Last season, the Baltimore Orioles took a major leap forward toward perennial playoff contention. Now, it appears that it was not a fluke, as the Orioles sit second in the American League East with a 19-9 record. Like the other matchups above, if New York wants to contend this season, these are the games they need to win.

