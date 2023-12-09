Yankees star Ron Marinaccio's bride, Gianna Fiore, radiates in a $2,500 Allure Bridals Gown and Jimmy Choo Heels for their wedding

New York Yankees pitcher Ron Marinaccio recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, Gianna Fiore. Marinaccio made his debut for the Bronx Bombers just last year, the same year he proposed to Gianna. The couple celebrated their marriage at Bear Brooke Valley in New Jersey in a lavish ceremony.

Ron Marinaccio wore a classic black tuxedo, while Gianna Fiore donned a beautiful white designer wedding gown with a gorgeous veil. Her wedding dress is part of the Allure Bridals gown collection, sold at $2,500 on their website.

She accessorized her outfit with a thin bracelet and exquisite Jimmy Choo Sacora 85 Ivory Floral Lace heels with pearl detailing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congratulations to the Marinaccios 🥂 watching two of the sweetest people tie the knot was something else. Their love lights up a room, and they were surrounded by friends and family who brought so much joy, fun and happy energy. feeling really lucky to have been there to see it all."

Marinaccio and Fiore exchanged vows in a catered affair attended by friends and family. The pictures capture the couple dancing, drinking, and savoring the reception. Additionally, they are shown mingling with friends and family members throughout the event.

Who is Ron Marinaccio's wife, Gianna Fiore?

Gianna Fiore graduated from Rutgers University and is the Director of Hospital Engagement at Aveanna Healthcare. In 2013, she was employed as a teaching assistant at The Learning Experience and dedicated five years to working there full-time before transitioning to a position at Lightbridge Academy.

Ron Marinaccio's baseball career

Hailing from Toms River, New Jersey, Ron Marinaccio played college baseball at the University of Delaware. After graduating from Toms River North in 2013, he secured a scholarship to the University of Delaware, where he redshirted the 2014 season while recovering from elbow surgery.

While in his senior year, he garnered two-time All-Conference first-team selections, was chosen twice for All-County honors, and maintained an impressive 0.72 ERA. In 2017, the New York Yankees selected him in the 19th round of drafting. Making the Yankees' opening day roster in 2022, he debuted on April 9.

Marinaccio hasn't had exactly the career he wanted thus far, so will be hoping to break out in the 2024 season with the Yankees.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.