Yankees superstar Aaron Judge belts out Christmas carol, serenades fans with "Barber of the Stars" rendition

Aaron Judge is one of the most widely recognized faces in all of New York City. This Christmas, the big Yankees outfielder decided to share some seasonal cheer with one of the city's top MLB institutions.

Founded by Jose "Jordan" Lopez in 2001, MVP Barbershop in the Bronx has been a one-stop-shop for MLB stars to get a haircut. For decades, some of the biggest names in baseball have been coming to Lopez' Dominican-inspired barber operation.

Ahead of Christmas, Aaron Judge stopped by to try his hand at some Spanish-language carols. The MLB's official Spanish account posted a video of the 31-year-old outfielder belting out "Feliz Navidad" with Lopez and his associates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Desde New York. @TheJudge44 y @JordanMVPBarber ''El Barbero de las Estrellas'' les desean a todos una FELIZ NAVIDAD. ¡Gracias Jordan y gracias Aaron, por este regalo a los seguidores de #LasMayores" - LasMayores

Born in the Dominican Republic, Jordan came to the United States at the age of 17. After relying on a childhood connection to a pitcher in the Miami Marlins organization, Jordan soon had some of baseball's top stars knocking on his Brooklyn door for a trim.

After Marlins infielder Luis Castillo became a regular, other names began to patronize Lopez's shop. Some of the current names who have been known to drop by include Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, and Atlanta Braves star and defending MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.

Expand Tweet

"“JordanMvpBarber” well known Barber gives Juan Soto a warm welcome to the Bronx . He knows something let’s get the deal done" - SotoEnjoyer

Although injuries limited him to just 106 games in 2023, Aaron Judge remains a fan favorite in New York City. The 2022 season saw Judge hit a record-setting 62 single-season home runs. On account of his magnificent success, Judge was named the 2022 AL MVP and awarded a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees.

It's hard to beat a visit from Aaron Judge to boost business

As the veritable king of the New York sports scene, a visit from Judge is something that every proprietor in the city would desire. Although Lopez has trimmed many big names over the years, virtually none compare to Aaron Judge.

Ahead of Christmas, Judge's visit may have been one of the best gifts that Lopez could have asked for. With the Yankees set for a big rebound in 2024, it is likely Lopez and his staff will remain very busy.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.