Yankees vs. Braves: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 18, 2025

After the All-Star break, the Yankees and Braves will start a marquee series at Truist Park. New York brings in one of the league’s most dangerous offenses, while Atlanta counters with Spencer Strider, fully healthy and back in dominant form.

With Max Fried scratched due to a blister, the Yankees turn to opener Ian Hamilton in what could be a bullpen-heavy strategy. Both teams are playoff hopefuls, but with key injuries and contrasting pitching situations, Game 1 becomes a test of depth and execution.

Yankees vs. Braves: Game 1 pitcher & hitter matchups

Starting Pitchers

Ian Hamilton (Yankees):

Ian Hamilton opens Friday's game — his first start of the year. He’s been effective in short relief, sporting a 3.47 ERA with 9.9 K/9 across 36.1 IP. Using Hamilton as an opener against a righty-heavy Braves lineup could limit flexibility late in the game.

Spencer Strider (Braves):

Spencer Strider is rounding back into ace form. Despite a 3-7 record, he holds a 3.94 ERA and a dominant 10.8 K/9. In his last start against the Athletics, Strider dazzled over 6.2 innings. He fanned 11 hitters while allowing just three runs, showing flashes of dominance despite some control issues.

If he can harness that electric form consistently, he’ll be a tough challenge for the Yankees’ powerful lineup.

Hot hitters

Aaron Judge (Yankees):

Aaron Judge enters the second half slashing an incredible .355 with 35 home runs, 81 RBIs and 85 runs scored. He’s not just hitting for power, he’s also making consistent contact and getting on base at an elite rate.

Judge also has six stolen bases and a scorching .726 slugging percentage. He enters the second half as the most dangerous bat in the Yankees lineup, and a constant threat to change the game with one swing.

Ronald Acuna Jr. may not be posting his 40-70 numbers from last season, but he’s still a vital spark atop Atlanta’s lineup. Batting .323 with 12 home runs, 22 RBIs and 39 runs, Acuna gets on base and applies pressure with elite bat speed and plate discipline.

While his stolen base total (4) is down, his ability to set the tone early and hit for average makes him a key piece against the Yankees' bullpen game.

Projected lineups

New York Yankees (Away team)

LF Jasson Dominguez (S)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

CF Cody Bellinger (L)

DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)

2B Jazz Chisholm (L)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)

C Austin Wells (L)

SS Anthony Volpe (R)

3B Oswald Peraza (R)

SP: Ian Hamilton (R) — 1-0, 3.47 ERA

Atlanta Braves (Home team)

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

1B Matt Olson (L)

LF Jurickson Profar (S)

DH Marcell Ozuna (R)

2B Ozzie Albies (S)

C Sean Murphy (R)

3B Nacho Alvarez (R)

CF Michael Harris II (L)

SS Nick Allen (R)

SP: Spencer Strider (R) - 3-7, 3.94 ERA

Injury report

Yankees:

Max Fried (blister) – Day-to-day, scratched from the start

Luis Gil (lat strain) – Rehab ongoing, early August return

Clarke Schmidt, Jake Cousins – Out for season (Tommy John)

Fernando Cruz, Ryan Yarbrough – Oblique injuries, mid-to-late July/August returns

Oswaldo Cabrera – Ankle fracture, unlikely to return in 2025

Braves:

Austin Riley (abdomen) – 10-day IL, expected back late July

Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach – 60-day IL, targeting August/September

AJ Smith-Shawver – Out for season (UCL surgery)

Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Jiménez – Long-term absences, uncertain return dates

Current odds

Yankees run line (+1.5): –196

Braves run line (–1.5): +159

Over/Under 8 runs

Over: –119

Under: –102

Moneyline:

Yankees: +104

Braves: –127

Best bets & prediction

Final score prediction: Braves 4, Yankees 3

Top bets:

1. Under eight total runs (-102) - With Spencer Strider dealing and the Yankees relying on a bullpen game, expect a tight, low-scoring battle.

2. Braves moneyline (-127) - Atlanta holds the edge with its ace on the mound and home-field advantage.

Value parlay: Braves ML + Under 8 Combines Strider’s pitching dominance with the expectation of a pitchers’ duel and limited offensive production.

