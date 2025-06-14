Yankees vs Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 14, 2025

The Yankees are in danger of losing the season series against their second-consecutive series at the hands of the Red Sox as they face each other in Game 2 at Boston. After an emotion-filled opening game that featured proficiency from both pitching crews, the Sox came away with the win in extras through Carlos Narvaez's walk-off single.
Carlos Rodon will take the bump in the middle game of the series opposite Boston's Hunter Dobbins. Rodon holds the second-most wins registered by a starter this year with eight, one behind league leader and teammate Max Fried.
Red Sox vs. Yankees recent form and records
Despite the success the Bombers have embarked on this year, the Red Sox seems to have their number as the latter have won three straight against their sworn rival this season. Nevertheless, the Yanks have posted a 42-26 record that is still the best in the division.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox have tallied a 35-36 record after early struggles this year. They have won three of its last four meeting against the Bombers and compiled a 20-17 win-loss tally at home.
Red Sox vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: BOS (+156), NYY (-172)
Run Spread: BOS +1.5 (-110), NYY -1.5 (-108)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-104), U 8.5 (-113)
Red Sox vs. Yankees injuries
BOS injury report
- Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)
- Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)
- Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)
- Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)
- Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
NYY injury report
- Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (elbows)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
Red Sox vs. Yankees projected lineup
BOS projected lineup
- Jarren Duran (LF)
- Rafael Devers (DH)
- Robert Refsnyder (RF)
- Carlos Narvaez (C)
- Romy Gonzalez (1B)
- Abraham Toro (3B)
- Trevor Story (SS)
- Roman Anthony (CF)
- Kristian Campbell (2B)
- Hunter Dobbins (SP, 3-1 | 4.20 ERA | 37 K)
NYY projected lineup
- Ben Rice (DH)
- Aaron Judge (RF)
- Cody Bellinger (LF)
- Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
- Anthony Volpe (SS)
- Trent Grisham (CF)
- Austin Wells (C)
- D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
- Carlos Rodon (SP, 8-4 | 2.87 ERA | 103 K)
Red Sox vs. Yankees and game prediction
With the talent disparity on the mound, the Yankees are heavily favored in Game 2. However, the Red Sox have time and again, proven that they have the tools to overwhelm the powerhouse Yankee squad. A nip-and-tuck game should unfurl between the teams once more.
Run Line: BOS +1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-113)
Prediction: BOS wins, 3-2