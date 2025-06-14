Yankees vs Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 14, 2025

The Yankees are in danger of losing the season series against their second-consecutive series at the hands of the Red Sox as they face each other in Game 2 at Boston. After an emotion-filled opening game that featured proficiency from both pitching crews, the Sox came away with the win in extras through Carlos Narvaez's walk-off single.

Ad

Carlos Rodon will take the bump in the middle game of the series opposite Boston's Hunter Dobbins. Rodon holds the second-most wins registered by a starter this year with eight, one behind league leader and teammate Max Fried.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Red Sox vs. Yankees recent form and records

Despite the success the Bombers have embarked on this year, the Red Sox seems to have their number as the latter have won three straight against their sworn rival this season. Nevertheless, the Yanks have posted a 42-26 record that is still the best in the division.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have tallied a 35-36 record after early struggles this year. They have won three of its last four meeting against the Bombers and compiled a 20-17 win-loss tally at home.

Red Sox vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: BOS (+156), NYY (-172)

Run Spread: BOS +1.5 (-110), NYY -1.5 (-108)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-104), U 8.5 (-113)

Red Sox vs. Yankees injuries

BOS injury report

Ad

Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)

Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)

Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)

Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)

Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)

Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

NYY injury report

Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)

Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (elbows)

Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)

J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)

Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)

Ad

Red Sox vs. Yankees projected lineup

BOS projected lineup

Jarren Duran (LF)

Rafael Devers (DH)

Robert Refsnyder (RF)

Carlos Narvaez (C)

Romy Gonzalez (1B)

Abraham Toro (3B)

Trevor Story (SS)

Roman Anthony (CF)

Kristian Campbell (2B)

Hunter Dobbins (SP, 3-1 | 4.20 ERA | 37 K)

NYY projected lineup

Ben Rice (DH)

Aaron Judge (RF)

Cody Bellinger (LF)

Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)

Anthony Volpe (SS)

Trent Grisham (CF)

Austin Wells (C)

D.J. LeMahieu (2B)

Carlos Rodon (SP, 8-4 | 2.87 ERA | 103 K)

Ad

Red Sox vs. Yankees and game prediction

With the talent disparity on the mound, the Yankees are heavily favored in Game 2. However, the Red Sox have time and again, proven that they have the tools to overwhelm the powerhouse Yankee squad. A nip-and-tuck game should unfurl between the teams once more.

Run Line: BOS +1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-113)

Prediction: BOS wins, 3-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More