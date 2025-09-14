  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 14, 2025

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 14, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:44 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 14, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Red Sox and Yankees complete their newest rivalry battle Sunday night at Fenway Park in a game teeming with postseason significance. Boston leads the season series 8-4 and will start ace Garrett Crochet, who has been MLB's most dominant arm in 2025.

Ad

New York answers with Will Warren, hoping to make four in a row for the Yankees with Aaron Judge's out-of-this-world season. With the Red Sox fighting to secure a Wild Card and the Yankees attempting to secure their divisional berth, this night game holds extra meaning.

Starting Pitchers

New York Yankees - Will Warren (RHP)

Warren enters with a 8-6, 4.22 ERA, 158 Ks in 147 innings. He's shown ace-like stuff with his slider-heavy repertoire but struggled at times with command, as evidenced by his 1.35 WHIP. Facing a power-hitting Boston offense, limiting walks will be critical to avoid crowding the bases.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Boston Red Sox - Garrett Crochet (LHP)

Crochet has been the AL's finest right arm in 2025 with a 15-5 mark and a sparkling 2.57 ERA and 228 Ks. His fastball-slider mix has been too much to bear, and he's kept enemies at bay by restricting hard contact with a 1.05 WHIP. When on, the Yankees will have to grind out every run.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees

Judge keeps putting up MVP-type stats, cutting .325 with 47 homers, 101 runs batted in, and an American League-leading 122 runs scored. His plus-power and plate presence are the Yankees' offense's fulcrum, and he's especially intimidating in division games.

Ad

Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox

Duran has emerged as a leadoff star in Boston's lineup, hitting .258 with 15 home runs, 80 run-scoring hits, and 23 stolen bases. His basestealing ability and single-to-multiples hit potential make him dangerous at the top of the order each time he comes up.

Injury Report

Red Sox

  • Brennan Bernardino - 15-Day IL (lat)
  • Vaughn Grissom - 60-Day IL (foot)
  • Dustin May - 15-Day IL (elbow)
  • Jordan Hicks - 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Roman Anthony - 10-Day IL (oblique)
  • Hunter Dobbins - 60-Day IL (ACL)
  • Marcelo Mayer - 60-Day IL (wrist)
  • Richard Fitts - 15-Day IL (biceps)
  • Wilyer Abreu - 10-Day IL (calf)
  • Luis Guerrero - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Tanner Houck - 60-Day IL (flexor)
  • Liam Hendriks - 60-Day IL (hip)
  • Josh Winckowski - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Triston Casas - 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Kutter Crawford - 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Patrick Sandoval - 60-Day IL (elbow)
Ad

Yankees

  • Anthony Volpe - Day-to-day (shoulder)
  • Brent Headrick - 15-Day IL (forearm)
  • Jonathan Loaisiga - 15-Day IL (back)
  • Clarke Schmidt - 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Oswaldo Cabrera - 60-Day IL (ankle)
  • Jake Cousins - 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Gerrit Cole - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

  • Yankees +1.5 (−157)
  • Red Sox −1.5 (+129)

Total:

  • Over 8 (−108)
  • Under 8 (−112)

Moneyline:

  • Yankees +128
  • Red Sox −157

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

  1. Red Sox Moneyline (−157)
  2. Under 8 (−112)
  3. Yankees +1.5 (−157)

Final Score: Red Sox 4, Yankees 3

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications