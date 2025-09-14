Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 14, 2025

The Red Sox and Yankees complete their newest rivalry battle Sunday night at Fenway Park in a game teeming with postseason significance. Boston leads the season series 8-4 and will start ace Garrett Crochet, who has been MLB's most dominant arm in 2025.
New York answers with Will Warren, hoping to make four in a row for the Yankees with Aaron Judge's out-of-this-world season. With the Red Sox fighting to secure a Wild Card and the Yankees attempting to secure their divisional berth, this night game holds extra meaning.
Starting Pitchers
New York Yankees - Will Warren (RHP)
Warren enters with a 8-6, 4.22 ERA, 158 Ks in 147 innings. He's shown ace-like stuff with his slider-heavy repertoire but struggled at times with command, as evidenced by his 1.35 WHIP. Facing a power-hitting Boston offense, limiting walks will be critical to avoid crowding the bases.
Boston Red Sox - Garrett Crochet (LHP)
Crochet has been the AL's finest right arm in 2025 with a 15-5 mark and a sparkling 2.57 ERA and 228 Ks. His fastball-slider mix has been too much to bear, and he's kept enemies at bay by restricting hard contact with a 1.05 WHIP. When on, the Yankees will have to grind out every run.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Aaron Judge - New York Yankees
Judge keeps putting up MVP-type stats, cutting .325 with 47 homers, 101 runs batted in, and an American League-leading 122 runs scored. His plus-power and plate presence are the Yankees' offense's fulcrum, and he's especially intimidating in division games.
Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox
Duran has emerged as a leadoff star in Boston's lineup, hitting .258 with 15 home runs, 80 run-scoring hits, and 23 stolen bases. His basestealing ability and single-to-multiples hit potential make him dangerous at the top of the order each time he comes up.
Injury Report
Red Sox
- Brennan Bernardino - 15-Day IL (lat)
- Vaughn Grissom - 60-Day IL (foot)
- Dustin May - 15-Day IL (elbow)
- Jordan Hicks - 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Roman Anthony - 10-Day IL (oblique)
- Hunter Dobbins - 60-Day IL (ACL)
- Marcelo Mayer - 60-Day IL (wrist)
- Richard Fitts - 15-Day IL (biceps)
- Wilyer Abreu - 10-Day IL (calf)
- Luis Guerrero - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Tanner Houck - 60-Day IL (flexor)
- Liam Hendriks - 60-Day IL (hip)
- Josh Winckowski - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Triston Casas - 60-Day IL (knee)
- Kutter Crawford - 60-Day IL (knee)
- Patrick Sandoval - 60-Day IL (elbow)
Yankees
- Anthony Volpe - Day-to-day (shoulder)
- Brent Headrick - 15-Day IL (forearm)
- Jonathan Loaisiga - 15-Day IL (back)
- Clarke Schmidt - 60-Day IL (forearm)
- Oswaldo Cabrera - 60-Day IL (ankle)
- Jake Cousins - 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Gerrit Cole - 60-Day IL (elbow)
Current Odds
Run Line:
- Yankees +1.5 (−157)
- Red Sox −1.5 (+129)
Total:
- Over 8 (−108)
- Under 8 (−112)
Moneyline:
- Yankees +128
- Red Sox −157
Final Score Prediction & Best Bets
Best Bets
- Red Sox Moneyline (−157)
- Under 8 (−112)
- Yankees +1.5 (−157)
Final Score: Red Sox 4, Yankees 3