Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 14, 2025

The Red Sox and Yankees complete their newest rivalry battle Sunday night at Fenway Park in a game teeming with postseason significance. Boston leads the season series 8-4 and will start ace Garrett Crochet, who has been MLB's most dominant arm in 2025.

Ad

New York answers with Will Warren, hoping to make four in a row for the Yankees with Aaron Judge's out-of-this-world season. With the Red Sox fighting to secure a Wild Card and the Yankees attempting to secure their divisional berth, this night game holds extra meaning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

New York Yankees - Will Warren (RHP)

Warren enters with a 8-6, 4.22 ERA, 158 Ks in 147 innings. He's shown ace-like stuff with his slider-heavy repertoire but struggled at times with command, as evidenced by his 1.35 WHIP. Facing a power-hitting Boston offense, limiting walks will be critical to avoid crowding the bases.

Ad

Trending

Boston Red Sox - Garrett Crochet (LHP)

Crochet has been the AL's finest right arm in 2025 with a 15-5 mark and a sparkling 2.57 ERA and 228 Ks. His fastball-slider mix has been too much to bear, and he's kept enemies at bay by restricting hard contact with a 1.05 WHIP. When on, the Yankees will have to grind out every run.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees

Judge keeps putting up MVP-type stats, cutting .325 with 47 homers, 101 runs batted in, and an American League-leading 122 runs scored. His plus-power and plate presence are the Yankees' offense's fulcrum, and he's especially intimidating in division games.

Ad

Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox

Duran has emerged as a leadoff star in Boston's lineup, hitting .258 with 15 home runs, 80 run-scoring hits, and 23 stolen bases. His basestealing ability and single-to-multiples hit potential make him dangerous at the top of the order each time he comes up.

Injury Report

Red Sox

Brennan Bernardino - 15-Day IL (lat)

Vaughn Grissom - 60-Day IL (foot)

Dustin May - 15-Day IL (elbow)

Jordan Hicks - 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Roman Anthony - 10-Day IL (oblique)

Hunter Dobbins - 60-Day IL (ACL)

Marcelo Mayer - 60-Day IL (wrist)

Richard Fitts - 15-Day IL (biceps)

Wilyer Abreu - 10-Day IL (calf)

Luis Guerrero - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tanner Houck - 60-Day IL (flexor)

Liam Hendriks - 60-Day IL (hip)

Josh Winckowski - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas - 60-Day IL (knee)

Kutter Crawford - 60-Day IL (knee)

Patrick Sandoval - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Yankees

Anthony Volpe - Day-to-day (shoulder)

Brent Headrick - 15-Day IL (forearm)

Jonathan Loaisiga - 15-Day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Oswaldo Cabrera - 60-Day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

Yankees +1.5 (−157)

Red Sox −1.5 (+129)

Total:

Over 8 (−108)

Under 8 (−112)

Moneyline:

Yankees +128

Red Sox −157

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Red Sox Moneyline (−157) Under 8 (−112) Yankees +1.5 (−157)

Final Score: Red Sox 4, Yankees 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More