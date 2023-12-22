Yariel Rodriguez Landing Spots: Top 5 destination for star Cuban pitcher following Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dodgers deal

26-year-old Cuban ace Yariel Rodriguez is becoming a hot topic among ballclubs as the franchises look to bolster their respective bullpens for the next season. Rodriguez was granted permission to test the waters of free agency more than a month ago.

Since then, the active trades and signings of noteworthy pitchers like Glasnow, Nola, Ohtani and Yamamoto have definitely forced the hands of other ballclubs to go after cost-effective pitchers, and who better than this Cuban ace who has been showcasing some impressive pitching arsenal in both the Nippon Professional League and the Cuban League?

Top 5 destinations for Cuban ace Yariel Rodriguez

Prior to this, Rodriguez lived in Japan and Cuba for a total of nine years. He played three seasons for the Chunichi Dragons of the NPB in Japan. Previous interest has come from the Yankees, Astros, White Sox, Red Sox, Blue Jays and White Sox.

#1 Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease will likely get traded, and that will leave a hole in the decent-looking White Sox pitching lineup. Mike Soroka has had his troubles with injuries in the past, while Michael Kopech and Eric Fredde have been slightly insensitive. Therefore, signing a young pitcher like Yariel Rodriguez for a bargain price can be a boon to Chicago.

#2 Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are another team vying to sign Yariel Rodriguez, as they have already missed on two ace pitchers in Ohtani and Yamamoto, both signing mammoth contracts with the LA Dodgers. Yariel can join a searing lineup consisting of Manoah, Berrios, and Bassitt.

#3 Boston Red Sox

In the Dominican Republic, Yariel Rodriguez threw two innings for the Red Sox and the San Diego Padres as part of a private workout. Since then, Boston has been linked with the Cuban ace.

Fans at Fenway Park are getting restless, and the Red Sox have been frail with signings this offseason while they watch their rival teams stack up their respective rosters. Moreover, Yariel's pitching variation should suit the conditions in Boston.

#4 New York Yankees

Rounding off the interested teams to sign Yariel Rodriguez are the Yankees, the Astros, the Giants, the Phillies and the Pirates. Yariel is projected to sign a contract anywhere between $60 and $70 million. The Bronx Bombers added Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the OF, but they still need some arms in the pen, as they aren't a ballclub that will sit patient and watch their rivals stock up on arms this offseason.

#5 New York Mets

The Steve Cohen-led Mets suffered a major setback as Yoshinobu Yamamoto chose the Dodgers over New York. Moreover, the Mets have lacked signing any considerable player this offseason, and the fans are getting impatient as they expect New York to contest the Fall Classic since last claiming it in 1986. Yariel Rodríguez can be a bargain buy for the Mets this offseason.

