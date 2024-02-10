“Yeah it is” - Vanessa Hudgens captures husband Cole Tucker's attention with fiery Instagram look

Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Cole Tucker and his wife Vanessa Hudgens are one of the most famous MLB couples and are active on social media.

The actress recently showcased her stunning look in one of her Instagram posts. Hudgens wore a green bikini and neon-green and white-bordered shades as she posed in front of the mirror, with the pool behind her. She captioned the post:

"A lil sunshine is always good for the soul"

It seems that Hudgen's post not only gathered attention from fans but also her husband. Cole was one of many who commented on the actress' post with the following:

"Yeah it is"

Hudgens has been on and off with her relationships. She dated her co-actor from the High School Musicals, Zac Efron, for almost five years, between 2005 to 2010. However, shortly after that, they broke up, and the actress started dating another movie star Austin Butler in 2011.

In 2020, they parted ways and blamed the lack of time due to their busy and conflicting schedules for the split-up. After that Hudgens and Tucker have been together since 2021.

The couple announced their engagement in February last year after dating for almost two years. They tied the knot later that year in December, in a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

When is Vanessa Hudgens coming back to the silver screen?

American actress Vanessa Hudgens is often known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the successful film series High School Musical.

Over the years, she has stolen the hearts of many with her excellent acting in many top movies like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Bad Boys For Life, to name a few.

Hudgens is now working on three projects which are set to release this year. One of is The French Girl directed by Ruby Collins.

