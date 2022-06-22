"Yeah the all star game is officially a joke" "I f****ng hate the Blue Jays" - MLB Twitter furious after four Toronto Blue Jays players lead AL All-Star Game ballot

Almost all MLB fans — except those rooting for the Toronto Blue Jays — are unhappy right now. The American League's early All-Star Game ballot was revealed today showing which players led the votes to start at their respective positions. It included four Toronto Blue Jays players.
Those players were first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., catcher Alejandro Kirk, shortstop Bo Bichette, and centerfielder George Springer. The All-Star game's starting players are determined by the popular vote of MLB fans. It's not based on merit.
A player like Bo Bichette, who's batting .259 this season, can start instead of a shortstop like Tim Anderson, who's batting .357. Major League Baseball put the voting system in place to increase fan interaction, which is their ultimate goal. Fans, however, have an itch for justice and hate to see deserving players snubbed.
This Twitter user has started to hate the Blue Jays because of it. With an entire country backing them as the sole Canadian team, the Blue Jays stand head and shoulders above other fanbases by fan volume.
This user doesn't think George Springer deserves a trip to the game either.
Here's how other fans reacted on Twitter.
MLB Twitter speaks out after initial AL All-Star Game ballot results published
This user went after Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who leads his position in All-Star votes. He's batting .307 with an .861 OPS this season, making him one of the league's best catchers.
This Blue Jays fan clapped back in defense of Kirk.
This user brought fans way back to 2017 when the Houston Astros won the World Series. After the championship, news broke that the Astros had stolen signs throughout the season and playoffs, thus tainting their victory. Both Jose Altuve and George Springer were on that team. Now they're both on the All-Star Game ballot.
This Cleveland Guardians fan wants justice for Jose Ramirez. Rightfully so. He's batting .305 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs this season.
This fan wants to revoke Canada's voting privileges as they are overpowering many other fanbases.
These New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays fans went toe-to-toe in a short debate. The Yankees fan wants the MLB to "give the people what they really want." The Blue Jays fan responded by saying that's exactly what a voting system does.
The MLB All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19.