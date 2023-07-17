Yonny Chirinos Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Rays veteran pitcher Designated For Assignment

It's been a difficult few seasons for veteran pitcher Yonny Chirinos, who has been designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays. The once-promising Venezuelan pitcher emerged as a potential star early in his MLB career with the Rays, however, he has struggled to rediscover his form in recent seasons.

Following Tommy John Surgery, which cause him to miss the entire 2021 season, Yonny Chirinos has failed to reach the heights he had earlier in his career. It's an unfortunate situation, as the right-handed pitcher was solid in his first three seasons with the club, posting a 14-10 record with a 3.65 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 234.1 innings.

Cliff Wolf (RIP 🕯️Dave🎙⚾️) @Cliff_Wolf Tough decision for Yonny Chirinos. The injuries took something out of him. Baseball can give so much and take it all away so quickly. I wish him the best in the future. #RaysUp

Now, after a slow start to the 2023 season, it appears that his time with the Tampa Bay Rays could be coming to an end following the announcement that he was designated for assignment. The club will now have one week to either trade the pitcher or attempt to pass him through waivers, however, he can opt for free agency if he is not claimed.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for Chirinos if they are indeed able to facilitate a trade.

#1 - The Philadelphia Phillies could afford to gamble on Yonny Chirinos

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, considering they are fresh off an appearance in the World Series. One of the reasons for their struggles has been their pitching, which currently sits 14th in the MLB with a 4.10 ERA.

"#Phillies should put a waiver claim on Yonny Chirinos and DFA Covey. #RingTheBell" - @ObsureRandomMLB

While the team's pitching has improved, the addition of Chirinos could provide the club with someone who can not only perform out of the bullpen but make the occasional start when needed. He could be a low-cost target for a club with title ambitions.

#2 - The Cincinnati Reds could become surprise buyers this summer

While the Cincinnati Reds were not expected to do much this season, they currently find themselves in the hunt for the postseason thanks to the likes of young talents such as Elly De La Cruz and Matt McClain. However, the team will need to improve their pitching staff if they hope to make any noise in the postseason.

Chirinos' flexibility and lost cost contract (roughly $520,000) could make him an intriguing fit with the up-and-coming Cincinnati Reds. The veteran has one more year of arbitration eligibility, so he could be a part of the future if he can bounce back with the Reds.

#3 - The Chicago White Sox could take a flier on Chirinos

While it's most likely that a contender could gamble on Yonny Chirinos, a team like the Chicago White Sox could take a low-cost flier on the veteran. With the club likely to move on from Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito this season, the team could see if they can salvage whatever is left in his arm.

