Fact Check: Why did Elly De La Cruz turn down the Home Run Derby? Reds rookie phenom’s All-Star week's plans explored

Elly De La Cruz has been one of the most exciting players in the MLB since being called up by the Cincinnati Reds. His combination of speed and power has not only Reds fans on the edge of their seats but the MLB as a whole. Unfortunately for everyone seeking to watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby, the ultra-talented shortstop will not be a participant.

According to reports, while Elly De La Cruz was invited to participate in the event, he ultimately declined the invitation, however, it was for a noble cause. The young phenom decided that he would much rather concentrate on helping the Reds win games this season rather than pursuing individual accolades.

"I'd rather focus on this season and make sure I'm able to contribute to this team and help this team win,", he told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The honest and refreshing reason behind the declined invitation is something that Cincinnati fans should be excited for, as his professionalism may help usher in the next great era of Reds baseball.

While fans will be disappointed that De La Cruz will not be present for this year's iteration of the Home Run Derby, there is certainly no lack of superstar talent participating in the event.

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets have all confirmed their participation in the event. Two more spots will need to be filled before All-Star Weekend.

Elly De La Cruz has become a key figure in one of the MLB's most exciting teams

The Cincinnati Reds are seemingly performing ahead of schedule, as the ball club finds themselves in first place in the National League Central. Many believed that it would be a difficult season for the Reds, however, at the halfway point of the season, Cincinnati finds themselves with a 47-39 record

Thanks to the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Johnathan India, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain, the Reds are on track to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.

