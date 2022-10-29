The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Philles played out a thriller in Texas on Friday night. Game one of the 2022 World Series was packed with back-and-forth drama. After a hard fought nine-inning battle, the game was tied at 5-5 and went into extra innings to be decided.

After J.T. Realmuto's home run gave the Phillies the advantage, the Astros were desperately looking for a response. That desperation led to a strange play by the Astros' pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz. With two outs in the tenth inning, Houston was in survival mode. Diaz bizarrely leaned into a pitch that was barely off the strike zone.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “You fuckin leaned right into it”



Thankfully for fans, the umpire's response was caught on the Spanish television broadcast. Late in the game, the umpires were having none of the Houston Astros' antics. It was a last-ditch effort from a team that could see game one slipping away.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Aledmys Diaz says he didn’t lean into the pitch when he was hit in the ninth and was shocked when the umpire made that ruling. Aledmys Diaz says he didn’t lean into the pitch when he was hit in the ninth and was shocked when the umpire made that ruling. https://t.co/k8CEVwVi8W

Diaz insisted he was not leaning into the pitch and was shocked by the umpire's call. For most viewers, though, this was a clear case of a player trying to take an unfair advantage in a high-pressure situation. The umpires made the right decision.

The Houston Astros lost a thriller 6-5 in game one of the 2022 WS

David Robertson and J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning Game One of the 2022 World Series

This was one of the great game ones in MLB history. The Astros beat up on Aaron Nola early in the game and scored two and three runs in the second and third innings, respectively. The lead was short-lived with the Phillies rallying in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game.

Pitching took over after the fifth inning with neither team able to put up a run. The Astros came close to breaking the tie in the ninth inning but a great catch from Nick Castellanos denied them the win.

This was not a good look for the Houston Astros, who are still under the microscope after the recent sign-stealing cheating scandal. An unethical play like the one Aledmys Diaz tried to get away with doesn't help their image. It seems as if the Astros enjoy playing the role of the league's bad guys, and are leaning into it.

