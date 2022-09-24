"You gotta be kidding me Cole" "What a bum. Not our ace" - New York Yankees fans fed up with pitcher Gerrit Cole as emotional outburst gets him and Aaron Boone ejected from game against Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole disagreed with the strike call and promptly got ejected after voicing his complaints. Normally when this happens, fans are quick to take their pitchers' side against the umpire on a controversial call, but not in this case. Cole has been heavily criticized all season, and is known for having costly outbursts such as these.

Talkin' Yanks posted a clip of the incident and subsequent ejection.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Following a game-tying homer, Cole ends the inning with a strikeout and screams at the home plate umpire after a missed strike three call earlier in the inning. He’s been ejected Following a game-tying homer, Cole ends the inning with a strikeout and screams at the home plate umpire after a missed strike three call earlier in the inning. He’s been ejected https://t.co/2X4Dqamfut

Talkin' Yanks would expand on this, reporting that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had also been ejected.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Boone was also ejected Boone was also ejected

Gerrit Cole thought the pitch against Alex Verdugo should have ended the inning.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Here's the 1-2 pitch to Alex Verdugo that Gerrit Cole believed should have been a strike. Verdugo homered, and Cole was ejected after the inning. Here's the 1-2 pitch to Alex Verdugo that Gerrit Cole believed should have been a strike. Verdugo homered, and Cole was ejected after the inning. https://t.co/xJQaB2jC7u

There have been plenty of controversial calls made by umpires this season, but this does not seem like one of them. Alex Verdugo would go on to tie up the game for the Boston Red Sox later in the at-bat.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff @RedSox



Alex Verdugo gives us a brand new ballgame Alex Verdugo gives us a brand new ballgame 🔥 @RedSoxhttps://t.co/X2Bg0MkYXi

Cole seems to be a lightning rod for the New York Yankees fan base. Almost everything he does results in a strong reaction one way or the other.

Zach S. @zshot @TalkinYanks You gotta be kidding me Cole. Even if the ump missed that, you still made the pitch that gave it up. Not what you want from your ACE. Nestor better be No. 1 in the playoffs. #Yankees @TalkinYanks You gotta be kidding me Cole. Even if the ump missed that, you still made the pitch that gave it up. Not what you want from your ACE. Nestor better be No. 1 in the playoffs. #Yankees

Cole is supposed to be the best starting pitcher the Yankees have, but the best ability is availabilty.

Gerrit Cole's high-priced contract is one reason he is so heavily scrutinized. He is paid like one of the best in the MLB. He is expected to perform at that level.

Fans would love to see more composure from their star pitcher. Setbacks happen in-game, and how you respond to them is what defines your legacy.

Vladimir Saldaña @vladi_sl @TalkinYanks Terrible attitude by Cole. Lousy pitch, mistake, shut up and sit down. Good game by him. @TalkinYanks Terrible attitude by Cole. Lousy pitch, mistake, shut up and sit down. Good game by him.

The New York Yankees are one of the top teams in baseball, and Gerrit Cole has been instrumental for them. A mistake like this was enough for many fans to turn on their ace.

Victor Brisman @VictorBrisman @TalkinYanks You know coles problem is,is that he believes his way is best and doesn’t take accountability for his mistakes on the mound @TalkinYanks You know coles problem is,is that he believes his way is best and doesn’t take accountability for his mistakes on the mound

Despite all the noise around this moment, Cole will still have a chance to redeem himself in October.

Gleyber Torres SZN @gleyberszn25 @TalkinYanks I want cole to do good in the playoffs so he can shut up everyome @TalkinYanks I want cole to do good in the playoffs so he can shut up everyome

The Yankees will need Gerrit Cole at his best in October.

Gerrit Cole will need to maintain his composure in the New York Yankees playoff run

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

The Yankees' biggest weakness is their pitching rotation, which has been much maligned all season. If Cole gets ejected from a playoff game due to an outburst like this, the rotation becomes weaker. He has a 3.41 ERA this season, which the Yankees will need for games when their offense is not clicking.

As the pressure mounts, players are truly tested. This is one reason why playoff performances are so defining in the legacy of a star player. How they play when the lights are the brightest is how they are remembered.

