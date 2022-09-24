"You gotta be kidding me Cole" "What a bum. Not our ace" - New York Yankees fans fed up with pitcher Gerrit Cole as emotional outburst gets him and Aaron Boone ejected from game against Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole disagreed with the strike call and promptly got ejected after voicing his complaints. Normally when this happens, fans are quick to take their pitchers' side against the umpire on a controversial call, but not in this case. Cole has been heavily criticized all season, and is known for having costly outbursts such as these.
Talkin' Yanks posted a clip of the incident and subsequent ejection.
Talkin' Yanks would expand on this, reporting that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had also been ejected.
Gerrit Cole thought the pitch against Alex Verdugo should have ended the inning.
There have been plenty of controversial calls made by umpires this season, but this does not seem like one of them. Alex Verdugo would go on to tie up the game for the Boston Red Sox later in the at-bat.
Cole seems to be a lightning rod for the New York Yankees fan base. Almost everything he does results in a strong reaction one way or the other.
Cole is supposed to be the best starting pitcher the Yankees have, but the best ability is availabilty.
Gerrit Cole's high-priced contract is one reason he is so heavily scrutinized. He is paid like one of the best in the MLB. He is expected to perform at that level.
Fans would love to see more composure from their star pitcher. Setbacks happen in-game, and how you respond to them is what defines your legacy.
The New York Yankees are one of the top teams in baseball, and Gerrit Cole has been instrumental for them. A mistake like this was enough for many fans to turn on their ace.
Despite all the noise around this moment, Cole will still have a chance to redeem himself in October.
The Yankees will need Gerrit Cole at his best in October.
Gerrit Cole will need to maintain his composure in the New York Yankees playoff run
The Yankees' biggest weakness is their pitching rotation, which has been much maligned all season. If Cole gets ejected from a playoff game due to an outburst like this, the rotation becomes weaker. He has a 3.41 ERA this season, which the Yankees will need for games when their offense is not clicking.
As the pressure mounts, players are truly tested. This is one reason why playoff performances are so defining in the legacy of a star player. How they play when the lights are the brightest is how they are remembered.