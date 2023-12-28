Olivia Dunne shared on TikTok, her most prolific social media profile, shortly after Christmas to show off her gifts and her outfit. The LSU gymnast opened up a thrilling gift that excited her to the point of tossing it up in the air in celebration, a smile plastered on her face. Despite it being a Christmas video about the gift, many people caught attention with her outfit, which had many commenters chatting.

Dunne was seen in a stunning pajama set which was green for the festive season. The shorts and shirt matched perfectly and were designed by Victoria's Secret, showing off her figure in front of the tree.

One commenter said:

"Too adorable."

Another added a compliment for her attire:

"You look lovely as always!"

Several others enjoyed the video, commenting on her appearance and her stunning pajamas. The Victoria's Secret-styled outfit certainly stole the show and had TikTok users talking.

Olivia Dunne's comments were filled with love and appreciation (via her TikTok comments section)

In about two days since it was posted, this TikTok has gone viral. It got over 485 thousand likes and nearly 2,000 comments. Her fans, of which there are many, loved seeing this one for the holiday season.

Olivia Dunne had an impressive year

It was a year of addition for Olivia Dunne, who officially began dating LSU star and Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes during the summer. She added the romance to an already impressive year.

She continued working at her gymnastics, but she also added to her insane follower count. She's quickly becoming one of the most famous people on TikTok, which is an impressive feat.

Dunne also landed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition job, where she got to model for the hit release. Nastia Liukin even took notice, gifting her a pair of custom boots. What will 2024 hold for the burgeoning superstar?

